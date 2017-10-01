WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | Brad Singleton

Re: brad singleton
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:32 pm
Omar Little User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Old Feller wrote:
I agree re BOD.
But What I wasn't sure of at the time was did Bentham say no try because of a possible obstruction or because he thought the ball Hadn't been grounded.
Currently the decision making process is a bit like DRS in cricket where either decision, can be correct. Try if the ref gives it or no try if he doesn't.
I thought last night that on the balance of probabilities Singleton had grounded the ball. But then as a Rhinos fan I would say that, wouldn't I?
Generally though I thought Bentham had a good game favouring neither side & letting the game flow as much as he could.


Just watching the SL show highlights again of both semis. Noticed that Adam milners try for Cas was only given based on on field "guess" too. Looked like he lost the ball in trying to get it down, and certainly couldn't see ball grounded at all. but no way could be definite enough to overule...stupid system
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
