Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:38 am
Superb performance. Just wish he would do it more consistently.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:48 am
Bang wrote:
Superb performance. Just wish he would do it more consistently.

Yep, think it's frustrating when we all no he has it in him, hopefully can kick on and be one of the best in league, he's not just a good prospect anymore he's a seasoned pro.
Outstanding last night.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:51 am
Omar Little wrote:
He was everywhere tonight. Absolutely stood up to a very big FC pack.

Thought he should have had the try too..benefit of doubt needs to be brought back into those sort of calls


I agree re BOD.
But What I wasn't sure of at the time was did Bentham say no try because of a possible obstruction or because he thought the ball Hadn't been grounded.
Currently the decision making process is a bit like DRS in cricket where either decision, can be correct. Try if the ref gives it or no try if he doesn't.
I thought last night that on the balance of probabilities Singleton had grounded the ball. But then as a Rhinos fan I would say that, wouldn't I?
Generally though I thought Bentham had a good game favouring neither side & letting the game flow as much as he could.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:18 pm
Old Feller wrote:
I agree re BOD.
But What I wasn't sure of at the time was did Bentham say no try because of a possible obstruction or because he thought the ball Hadn't been grounded.
Currently the decision making process is a bit like DRS in cricket where either decision, can be correct. Try if the ref gives it or no try if he doesn't.
I thought last night that on the balance of probabilities Singleton had grounded the ball. But then as a Rhinos fan I would say that, wouldn't I?
Generally though I thought Bentham had a good game favouring neither side & letting the game flow as much as he could.


My thoughts too OF. I think he gave no try on the field for the obstruction that wasn't and like you though the ball eventually touched the ground. We have to stop this on the field try or no try ninesense and simply ask the
video ref 'is there any reason for not awarding a try' which allows the VT ref to look at everything if needs be.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:56 pm
Juan Cornetto wrote:
My thoughts too OF. I think he gave no try on the field for the obstruction that wasn't and like you though the ball eventually touched the ground. We have to stop this on the field try or no try ninesense and simply ask the
video ref 'is there any reason for not awarding a try' which allows the VT ref to look at everything if needs be.


I do agree with the reason they changed it...the year before we had that fantastic last min Briscoe try (against Hull I think) and the ref went to VR who checked through everything (about 15 tackles and offloads as Leeds had desperately kept the ball alive) to find a reason not to allow it.

But the new method is equally dumb. I'd simply like the ref to have to be specific but not take a guess about whether it's a try or not...eg with singo last night he could just say - please can you check obstruction and grounding. The video ref can then judge and give the attacking side BOD
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:59 pm
Bang wrote:
Superb performance. Just wish he would do it more consistently.


He's still only 24 so v.young for a prop.

I'd say that Watts and Taylor at Hull are good examples of young props that have really stepped up their consistency over the last couple of seasons. Hopefully singleton can do likewise
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 2:00 pm
Old Feller wrote:
Generally though I thought Bentham had a good game favouring neither side & letting the game flow as much as he could.


I agree and thought he did well at the end to not get 'conned' and give Fonua the penalty that he was deliberately trying to con out of the ref in order to get his team the 2 points to take it into Golden point extra time.

Fonua 'wins' so many penalties with his antics that I bet some Refs might have fallen for it and given him what he was after. My heart was in my mouth waiting to see if Bentham was going to fall for it
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 2:04 pm
Bentham was pretty good. Although it was interesting that hull got one of those pens that McDermott mentioned after the previous game when coming out of their own end in the second half when their didn't seem to be a reason for it.
