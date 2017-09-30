Omar Little wrote:
He was everywhere tonight. Absolutely stood up to a very big FC pack.
Thought he should have had the try too..benefit of doubt needs to be brought back into those sort of calls
I agree re BOD.
But What I wasn't sure of at the time was did Bentham say no try because of a possible obstruction or because he thought the ball Hadn't been grounded.
Currently the decision making process is a bit like DRS in cricket where either decision, can be correct. Try if the ref gives it or no try if he doesn't.
I thought last night that on the balance of probabilities Singleton had grounded the ball. But then as a Rhinos fan I would say that, wouldn't I?
Generally though I thought Bentham had a good game favouring neither side & letting the game flow as much as he could.