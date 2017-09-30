Old Feller wrote: I agree re BOD.

But What I wasn't sure of at the time was did Bentham say no try because of a possible obstruction or because he thought the ball Hadn't been grounded.

Currently the decision making process is a bit like DRS in cricket where either decision, can be correct. Try if the ref gives it or no try if he doesn't.

I thought last night that on the balance of probabilities Singleton had grounded the ball. But then as a Rhinos fan I would say that, wouldn't I?

Generally though I thought Bentham had a good game favouring neither side & letting the game flow as much as he could.

My thoughts too OF. I think he gave no try on the field for the obstruction that wasn't and like you though the ball eventually touched the ground. We have to stop this on the field try or no try ninesense and simply ask thevideo ref 'is there any reason for not awarding a try' which allows the VT ref to look at everything if needs be.