Re: Player | Brad Singleton
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:38 am
Bang
Superb performance. Just wish he would do it more consistently.
Re: Player | Brad Singleton
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:48 am
rollin thunder
Bang wrote:
Superb performance. Just wish he would do it more consistently.

Yep, think it's frustrating when we all no he has it in him, hopefully can kick on and be one of the best in league, he's not just a good prospect anymore he's a seasoned pro.
Outstanding last night.
Re: brad singleton
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:51 am
Old Feller
Omar Little wrote:
He was everywhere tonight. Absolutely stood up to a very big FC pack.

Thought he should have had the try too..benefit of doubt needs to be brought back into those sort of calls


I agree re BOD.
But What I wasn't sure of at the time was did Bentham say no try because of a possible obstruction or because he thought the ball Hadn't been grounded.
Currently the decision making process is a bit like DRS in cricket where either decision, can be correct. Try if the ref gives it or no try if he doesn't.
I thought last night that on the balance of probabilities Singleton had grounded the ball. But then as a Rhinos fan I would say that, wouldn't I?
Generally though I thought Bentham had a good game favouring neither side & letting the game flow as much as he could.
Re: brad singleton
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:18 pm
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Old Feller wrote:
I agree re BOD.
But What I wasn't sure of at the time was did Bentham say no try because of a possible obstruction or because he thought the ball Hadn't been grounded.
Currently the decision making process is a bit like DRS in cricket where either decision, can be correct. Try if the ref gives it or no try if he doesn't.
I thought last night that on the balance of probabilities Singleton had grounded the ball. But then as a Rhinos fan I would say that, wouldn't I?
Generally though I thought Bentham had a good game favouring neither side & letting the game flow as much as he could.


My thoughts too OF. I think he gave no try on the field for the obstruction that wasn't and like you though the ball eventually touched the ground. We have to stop this on the field try or no try ninesense and simply ask the
video ref 'is there any reason for not awarding a try' which allows the VT ref to look at everything if needs be.
