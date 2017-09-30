Bang wrote:
Superb performance. Just wish he would do it more consistently.
Yep, think it's frustrating when we all no he has it in him, hopefully can kick on and be one of the best in league, he's not just a good prospect anymore he's a seasoned pro.
Outstanding last night.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Boston Spa, Charlie Sheen, Dadsylad, Gotcha, invmatt, Joshheff90, LeedsLurch, loiner81, Mark Laurie, mattsrhinos1978, robinrovers10, rollin thunder, Sal Paradise, sarge1, son of headingley, steadygetyerboots-on, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, tommy_wiseau and 523 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,640,593
|2,322
|76,259
|4,491
|SET
|