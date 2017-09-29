WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | Brad Singleton

Player | Brad Singleton
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:08 pm
tad rhino User avatar
much maligned by some but he does the dirty stuff which lets others play. always on the team sheet. great game tonight
Re: brad singleton
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:15 pm
Omar Little User avatar
He was everywhere tonight. Absolutely stood up to a very big FC pack.

Thought he should have had the try too..benefit of doubt needs to be brought back into those sort of calls
You come at the king - You better not miss.

It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?
Re: brad singleton
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:18 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
Defensively he's probably the best prop we have, if he can add some consistent power to his attacking game he'd be a top class prop, but he's failed to do that so far.
He was outstanding tonight though, along with Garbutt and Cuthbertson.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: brad singleton
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:21 pm
Reading these comments I can't help but think a lot of similar sort of things were said about Ryan Bailey. Singleton has shown he is capable of a big game, let's hope unlike Bailey he can find it a bit more often.
Re: brad singleton
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:25 pm
giddyupoldfella User avatar
He took it to us tonight, quality performance by the lad.

I'm gutted, but well done to you lot, and good luck next week.
Re: Player | Brad Singleton
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:30 pm
That was Singletons best game in a Leeds shirt, phenomenal.
Re: Player | Brad Singleton
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:32 pm
RHINO-MARK User avatar
He & Garbutt outplayed Watts & Taylor tonight.
I agree Frosties his best game for us tonight.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Re: brad singleton
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:32 pm
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Outstanding performance from the lad with great stamina. The whole pack performed well as a unit Garbutt the usual meters, Cuthbertson the usual offloads and JJB the usual tackles (42)
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill
Re: Player | Brad Singleton
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:24 pm
tvoc User avatar
Always been in Singleton's corner. Outstanding performance tonight, deserved a try but couldn't be awarded under the current lame video ref protocols. Brad is the nearest thing to an enforcer at Leeds now that Rob is hanging up his boots. IIRC Burrow's Leeds first grade Headingley career started and finished V Hull, under Dean Lance briefly through Powell, Smith, McClennan to Brian McDermott.

