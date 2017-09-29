Always been in Singleton's corner. Outstanding performance tonight, deserved a try but couldn't be awarded under the current lame video ref protocols. Brad is the nearest thing to an enforcer at Leeds now that Rob is hanging up his boots. IIRC Burrow's Leeds first grade Headingley career started and finished V Hull, under Dean Lance briefly through Powell, Smith, McClennan to Brian McDermott.
