Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Why didn't you add Ratchford - Lineham - Atkins - Hiku - Hill - Clark - Currie - Livett & Westerman to the equation?
I was outlining the lower quality Warrington players in key positions, not listing our top players. If I wanted to compare our top players I would have included :
Hall,
Moon,
McGuire
Garbutt
Cuthbertson
Burrow
Sneyd
Houghton
Ellis
Taylor
Hardacre
Eden
McShane
Barba
Roby
Smith
So do you accept we have a quality issue or not?
Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:53 pm
Wires71 wrote:
Just compare the squad quality and individual abilities. Let's do some match ups
Liam Watts vs Cooper
Minichello vs Hughes
Kallum Watkins / Mark Percival / Michael Shenton vs Ryhs Evans
Brad Singleton vs George King
Luke Gale vs Patton
Alex Walmsley vs Sims
Make Fonua vs Russell
Albert Kelly - Brown.
It's not difficult to see why is it.
No question over that comparison.
Quite damming of TS recruitment skill.
Thank god for Paul Cullen
Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:55 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
No question over that comparison.
Quite damming of TS recruitment skill.
Thank god for Paul Cullen
I'll question the comparison, the match up's play for more than one team and on a thread entitled Leeds v Hull we have players from four teams listed, why not just pick the Dream Team and have done with it?
No question?? Am I unhappy with our season? No question, but, whilst we are navel gazing waiting for our new regime to be confirmed I would ask a question on a Leeds v Hull thread, just where were Leeds and coach McDermott last season?
Uncle Rico wrote:
I'll question the comparison, the match up's play for more than one team and on a thread entitled Leeds v Hull we have players from four teams listed, why not just pick the Dream Team and have done with it?
It was in answer to the question "Why do Warrington look so slow and lacking skill and hunger compared to the top teams this year?" and I listed the players for the 4 teams competing the playoffs.
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Why didn't you add Ratchford - Lineham - Atkins - Hiku - Hill - Clark - Currie - Livett &
Westermanto the equation?
Edited.
