Re: Leeds v Hull.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:00 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Why didn't you add Ratchford - Lineham - Atkins - Hiku - Hill - Clark - Currie - Livett & Westerman to the equation?


I was outlining the lower quality Warrington players in key positions, not listing our top players. If I wanted to compare our top players I would have included :

Hall,
Moon,
McGuire
Garbutt
Cuthbertson
Burrow
Sneyd
Houghton
Ellis
Taylor
Hardacre
Eden
McShane
Barba
Roby
Smith

So do you accept we have a quality issue or not?
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Leeds v Hull.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:53 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Wires71 wrote:
Just compare the squad quality and individual abilities. Let's do some match ups

Liam Watts vs Cooper

Minichello vs Hughes

Kallum Watkins / Mark Percival / Michael Shenton vs Ryhs Evans

Brad Singleton vs George King

Luke Gale vs Patton

Alex Walmsley vs Sims

Make Fonua vs Russell

Albert Kelly - Brown.


It's not difficult to see why is it.

No question over that comparison.
Quite damming of TS recruitment skill.
Thank god for Paul Cullen
once a wire always a wire
Re: Leeds v Hull.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 4:55 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
rubber duckie wrote:
No question over that comparison.
Quite damming of TS recruitment skill.
Thank god for Paul Cullen


I'll question the comparison, the match up's play for more than one team and on a thread entitled Leeds v Hull we have players from four teams listed, why not just pick the Dream Team and have done with it?

No question?? Am I unhappy with our season? No question, but, whilst we are navel gazing waiting for our new regime to be confirmed I would ask a question on a Leeds v Hull thread, just where were Leeds and coach McDermott last season?
Re: Leeds v Hull.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:04 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Uncle Rico wrote:
I'll question the comparison, the match up's play for more than one team and on a thread entitled Leeds v Hull we have players from four teams listed, why not just pick the Dream Team and have done with it?


It was in answer to the question "Why do Warrington look so slow and lacking skill and hunger compared to the top teams this year?" and I listed the players for the 4 teams competing the playoffs.
Last edited by Wires71 on Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:06 pm, edited 1 time in total.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: Leeds v Hull.
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:05 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Why didn't you add Ratchford - Lineham - Atkins - Hiku - Hill - Clark - Currie - Livett & Westermanto the equation?


Edited.
https://www.mind.org.uk
