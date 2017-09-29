easyWire wrote: Why do Warrington look so slow and lacking skill and hunger compared to the top teams this year?



Is it conditioning? Or is it psychological? There seems to be no desire nor confidence.

Just compare the squad quality and individual abilities. Let's do some match upsLiam Watts vs CooperMinichello vs HughesKallum Watkins / Mark Percival / Michael Shenton vs Ryhs EvansBrad Singleton vs George KingLuke Gale vs PattonAlex Walmsley vs SimsMake Fonua vs RussellAlbert Kelly - Brown.It's not difficult to see why is it.