Leeds v Hull.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:38 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3572
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Not a bad game so far,thought Leeds were going to blow them away in first 20 mins, Hull have done well to get back in it.
Re: Leeds v Hull.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:40 pm
sir adrian morley
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6682
Location: Home sweet home
mcguire is a liability if he carries on with his antics leeds will lose
Re: Leeds v Hull.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:45 pm
Wirefan
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4510
Location: Warrington
Would like a Cas Hull final at OT but leeds should be further ahead.
Re: Leeds v Hull.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:24 pm
easyWire
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 392
Location: Dubai
Why do Warrington look so slow and lacking skill and hunger compared to the top teams this year?

Is it conditioning? Or is it psychological? There seems to be no desire nor confidence.
Re: Leeds v Hull.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:28 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3572
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
This looks another going all the way to the end.
Re: Leeds v Hull.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:30 pm
Wirefan
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4510
Location: Warrington
easyWire wrote:
Why do Warrington look so slow and lacking skill and hunger compared to the top teams this year?

Is it conditioning? Or is it psychological? There seems to be no desire nor confidence.


Mixture of everything and the fact that some simply aren't/weren't good enough.

