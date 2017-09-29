lefty goldblatt

Don't want an @rsehole at our club

We had to put up with Lowes. Don't want another. LLS winner (and potentially GF) or not

Not disputing your opinion, but what did Powell do that makes him an a-hole? Was there some

Incident years ago. Seriously can't remember anything.

I've seen him being interviewed /press conferences in the past, and (to me) he comes across as an @rsehole. Just my opinion. Same to for Lowes, wherever he had been.



The crown topper for me, was the Ben Westwood affair of 2015, when BW came under the judgement of the judiciary. I've Seen the footage of the tackle, and I thought it wasn't the best, at worst it was bordering on naughty.We went on to win the game, and Powell became apoplectic in his press conference. I thought OK, he's more than entitled to air his views (he is the coach, after all), but, he was still banging the drum about the "incident" a fortnight later. I just think he conducts himself very poorly in public (a la Lowes).



As I say, just my opinion.

Ah yes think I remember. Wasn't there some spat with Wane as well? sally cinnamon

Powell likes to moan sometimes but that's hardly @rsehole territory. I lived in Yorkshire for 11 years and maybe I got immune to it because you get that sort of thing all the time, a lot of them have much longer memories than a fortnight for dredging up their old grievances.



Overall I have a lot of respect for Powell who has made it he hard way, after floating about a bit going off to RU he went and proved himself at Keighley and then took over Cas at a time they were garbage, hasn't had stacks of money to spend, has had to deal with losing his best player in Daryl Clark and last year Denny Solomona too, but he has just got on with the job.



Powell has three things that I would really like in a Warrington coach:

- his recruitment has been consistently excellent over a number of years

- his players respect him and play for him

- he has his team playing good rugby



Lowes on the other hand, was the Tim Sherwood of rugby league when he was with us, he always had that smug sarcastic manner with the media and lacked class, as well as lacking results.

