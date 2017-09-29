WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daryl Powell

Daryl Powell
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:35 pm
silvertail-wolf User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 183
Does he have a price to get him over here
Can he be our Marquee ?
Re: Daryl Powell
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:18 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5603
Location: South Stand.....bored
Don't want an @rsehole at our club
We had to put up with Lowes. Don't want another. LLS winner (and potentially GF) or not
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Daryl Powell
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:14 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 396
Location: Dubai
Not disputing your opinion, but what did Powell do that makes him an a-hole? Was there some
Incident years ago. Seriously can't remember anything.
Re: Daryl Powell
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:52 am
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5603
Location: South Stand.....bored
I've seen him being interviewed /press conferences in the past, and (to me) he comes across as an @rsehole. Just my opinion. Same to for Lowes, wherever he had been.

The crown topper for me, was the Ben Westwood affair of 2015, when BW came under the judgement of the judiciary. I've Seen the footage of the tackle, and I thought it wasn't the best, at worst it was bordering on naughty.We went on to win the game, and Powell became apoplectic in his press conference. I thought OK, he's more than entitled to air his views (he is the coach, after all), but, he was still banging the drum about the "incident" a fortnight later. I just think he conducts himself very poorly in public (a la Lowes).

As I say, just my opinion.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Daryl Powell
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:03 am
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 396
Location: Dubai
Ah yes think I remember. Wasn't there some spat with Wane as well?

