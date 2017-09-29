I've seen him being interviewed /press conferences in the past, and (to me) he comes across as an @rsehole. Just my opinion. Same to for Lowes, wherever he had been.



The crown topper for me, was the Ben Westwood affair of 2015, when BW came under the judgement of the judiciary. I've Seen the footage of the tackle, and I thought it wasn't the best, at worst it was bordering on naughty.We went on to win the game, and Powell became apoplectic in his press conference. I thought OK, he's more than entitled to air his views (he is the coach, after all), but, he was still banging the drum about the "incident" a fortnight later. I just think he conducts himself very poorly in public (a la Lowes).



As I say, just my opinion.