Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:35 pm
Does he have a price to get him over here
Can he be our Marquee ?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:18 pm
Don't want an @rsehole at our club
We had to put up with Lowes. Don't want another. LLS winner (and potentially GF) or not
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

