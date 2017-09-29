WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Richard Horne ITD 29.09.17

Richard Horne ITD 29.09.17
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:49 pm
Tatty Feeld Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm
Posts: 158
11 players released and Feka hanging up his boots. I could name another 2 or 3 who aren't good enough.However the main point is that when asked about signings Horne says he is not looking at bringing in a heap of players but is looking for 4 quality signings.Looks like a very small squad next season then but of course we all know where the others are coming from.Exactly the reason why Horne was given the job,to save money by bringing in Hull fringe players.Same old,nothing will ever change with this lot in charge.
Re: Richard Horne ITD 29.09.17
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:28 am
Lilfatman Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm
Posts: 74
I wouldn't mind watching Hull reserves, it would be more entertaining than we have been used to. They would be playing as a team and not individuals from various places in the West Riding. I can't knock those who are in charge at Doncaster, the resources at their disposal are too limited.

