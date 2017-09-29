11 players released and Feka hanging up his boots. I could name another 2 or 3 who aren't good enough.However the main point is that when asked about signings Horne says he is not looking at bringing in a heap of players but is looking for 4 quality signings.Looks like a very small squad next season then but of course we all know where the others are coming from.Exactly the reason why Horne was given the job,to save money by bringing in Hull fringe players.Same old,nothing will ever change with this lot in charge.