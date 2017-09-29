Post a reply 2 posts Page 1 of 1 Tatty Feeld Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Mon Mar 02, 2015 4:00 pm

Posts: 158

11 players released and Feka hanging up his boots. I could name another 2 or 3 who aren't good enough.However the main point is that when asked about signings Horne says he is not looking at bringing in a heap of players but is looking for 4 quality signings.Looks like a very small squad next season then but of course we all know where the others are coming from.Exactly the reason why Horne was given the job,to save money by bringing in Hull fringe players.Same old,nothing will ever change with this lot in charge. Lilfatman Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:52 pm

Posts: 74

I wouldn't mind watching Hull reserves, it would be more entertaining than we have been used to. They would be playing as a team and not individuals from various places in the West Riding. I can't knock those who are in charge at Doncaster, the resources at their disposal are too limited. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 48 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 2 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Doncaster RLFC Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,640,594 2,243 76,259 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD TODAY : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV TOMORROW : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























