WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - new board member.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk new board member.

Post a reply
new board member.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:28 pm
swifty62 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4725
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/5 ... -addition-
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........
Re: new board member.
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 4:11 pm
interceptor Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun May 15, 2011 7:47 pm
Posts: 94
A good reputable addition . Well done Steven .

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Darwinsdad, DNAFax, Fax Machine, Howardposner and 94 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,1292,33976,2594,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM