Game Plan?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:54 pm
kirkhall User avatar
Free-scoring winger
I wonder what sort of a Game Plan our 'team of Coaches' are working on?
Tomorrows game is not about the performance, its purely and simply the result that matters!
I'm a great fan of 'Field Position' and the subsequent pressure this applies on a team and the best way of implementing this is, by kicking the Ball deep downfield! The amount of times our players, mainly the forwards, lose possession in our own thirty metre area is alarming, and costly! Many times this season we have scored good try's and then almost immediately turn the ball over from a knock on or, careless handling! We cannot afford to do this on tomorrow and my wish is to see us kick deep in the early tackle count before, the opposition retire to defend the inevitable last tackle kick!
We saw Cats fullback Tierney constantly struggling with the high ball last week however, we do need to put pressure on him with a good kick and chase! There's nothing more frustrating for players than constantly being 'pegged back' by kicks, you can see the look on the big forwards faces as they trudge back :(
Our kickers , Drinkwater, Reynolds and possibly Hampshire will need to be totally switched on and lets see some of our kicks landing 'in the Green areas' and not, straight into the opponents arms!!
The officials will also play a big role in the game, we saw Childs last night award Cas a Penalty for offside, this provided Cas with a chance to draw the game and subsequently go on and win it! A Ref can blow for offside virtually whenever he wants, did he blow for every offside? no didn't and therein lies the problem !
The 'Ball Stripping' and 'Loose Carry' are more areas for concern, I'm sure when Childs watches last nights game back, he will see his early decision of loose carry against Saints was the wrong one it was in fact, a clear ball steal!
I'm hoping we are going to get the 'swings and roundabouts' decision tomorrow with a 'call' that wins us the match as apparently, that's how it goes :wink:
Bring on Hi Oh Silver Lining :thumb:
Re: Game Plan?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:08 pm
Montyburns Eddie Hemmings's Wig
5 drives and a kick like rest of season no point changing the tactics now and when that don't work put forwards into half back positions and hope for the best
Re: Game Plan?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:06 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
The weather could be rather inclement tomorrow afternoon, so we'll see what plan they come up with.
Re: Game Plan?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:38 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Cokey wrote:
The weather could be rather inclement tomorrow afternoon, so we'll see what plan they come up with.

Cmon Derek, just say, It might rain tomorrow afternoon. :thumb:

