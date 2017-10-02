WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players released

Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:11 pm
weighman
12 have already left . I feel the club think all 11 will sign , that is why they are saying only 4 new signings , making 21 . Then the dreaded d-reg will come into play. Time will tell .
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:40 pm
tollbarutility
Some props do go down rather quickly but to try get a quick play the ball before the defence can reset then you should have a 2nd row making a 20 yard dash to pass to the centre or inside to a decent half back
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:30 pm
Double Movement
I presume RH has got targets in mind but the competition to sign the better players is bound to be quite intense. I suspect it's not easy to lure a decent Championship quality player down to this level as most players will want to test themselves at the highest possible level.

If we can sign four good quality players with experience and four decent youngsters who are first team ready, it'd be a good start.

At the end of the season we saw how much of an impact a good quality, speedy player like Miloudi can make at this level. I'd guess Richard Horne will be looking for more pace to try to play the expansive game he's looking to play.
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:02 am
Stand-Offish
And then again ....
You could be guessing.
What are you like at buying into ponzi scams?

I will casually wait and see what delights are presented.

The Rovers are in disarray.
Why would the Dons buck this trend?
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
