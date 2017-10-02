I presume RH has got targets in mind but the competition to sign the better players is bound to be quite intense. I suspect it's not easy to lure a decent Championship quality player down to this level as most players will want to test themselves at the highest possible level.
If we can sign four good quality players with experience and four decent youngsters who are first team ready, it'd be a good start.
At the end of the season we saw how much of an impact a good quality, speedy player like Miloudi can make at this level. I'd guess Richard Horne will be looking for more pace to try to play the expansive game he's looking to play.