12 have already left . I feel the club think all 11 will sign , that is why they are saying only 4 new signings , making 21 . Then the dreaded d-reg will come into play. Time will tell . tollbarutility Strong-running second rower



Some props do go down rather quickly but to try get a quick play the ball before the defence can reset then you should have a 2nd row making a 20 yard dash to pass to the centre or inside to a decent half back Double Movement

I presume RH has got targets in mind but the competition to sign the better players is bound to be quite intense. I suspect it's not easy to lure a decent Championship quality player down to this level as most players will want to test themselves at the highest possible level.



If we can sign four good quality players with experience and four decent youngsters who are first team ready, it'd be a good start.



