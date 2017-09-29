WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Players released

Players released
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:03 pm
Jemmo
The following players have been released from the club:

Louis Sheriff, Richie Barnett, Aaron Jones-Bishop, Mark Castle, Mike Kelly, Jamie Thackray, Makali Aizue, Ryan Wright, Chris Heil, Reece Dean and Mike Worrincy

Worrincy though!

There's a couple there I think were good squad players, but hopefully the fact they're released is a sign of the player being brought in
Re: Players released
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 12:57 pm
Stand-Offish
I liked Sheriff ... as for the rest, I think that is a good clean out.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: Players released
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:06 pm
Jemmo
Pretty much agree. Shame about Mike Kelly, struggled with injuries

