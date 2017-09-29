The following players have been released from the club:
Louis Sheriff, Richie Barnett, Aaron Jones-Bishop, Mark Castle, Mike Kelly, Jamie Thackray, Makali Aizue, Ryan Wright, Chris Heil, Reece Dean and Mike Worrincy
Worrincy though!
There's a couple there I think were good squad players, but hopefully the fact they're released is a sign of the player being brought in
