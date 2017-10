(Website)

As a neutral I thought last night was a fantastic spectacle for this sport and the better side lost. Five tries to three tells it's own story.



Mr Holbrook has done a fine job for you considering the shambles he inherited.



So where do you Saints fans think the club would be now had Cunningham kept the gig? tigertot

JonnoTheGreat wrote: So where do you Saints fans think the club would be now had Cunningham kept the gig?



At Leigh on Saturday? At Leigh on Saturday? Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite. The Chair Maker

We were done and dusted if KC had stayed.



We may have survived this season, however the combination of crowds deserting the club at the end of this season, due to the anti rugby being played, would have put a strain on finances for the following season. Players would therefore have to be sold, and with the further de-skilling of the remaining players we would probably finish bottom two.

Relegation would then be inevitable. Legman

I was one of those who left having been a gold member as I couldn't be arsed watching it and was bored stiff, it was a complete waste of a Friday evening in the end. I'm reflecting on next season now about what to do. To be beaten is a setback - to give up is terminal St pete

Legman wrote: I was one of those who left having been a gold member as I couldn't be arsed watching it and was bored stiff, it was a complete waste of a Friday evening in the end. I'm reflecting on next season now about what to do.



Next season will be the first year in over 15yrs I'll not be a season ticket holder at saints. I always renewed my season ticket but I can't as I have family commitments on certain Fridays next year so not worth paying for one if will miss games.



However, I'd already decided not to renew early last year as I stopped enjoying watching saints during the KC reign.



Next season will be the first year in over 15yrs I'll not be a season ticket holder at saints. I always renewed my season ticket but I can't as I have family commitments on certain Fridays next year so not worth paying for one if will miss games.

However, I'd already decided not to renew early last year as I stopped enjoying watching saints during the KC reign.

I'll still go the games i can tho now that we started playing some decent rugby under Holbrook



"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"



Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior Maximus007

The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens



Website Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am79The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens For me I will always renew my season ticket and support the boys through thick and thin no matter how good, bad or ugly we are or who is in charge. Once a Saint always a saint, COYS!



I must say I think the future looks Bright under Holbrooks command. If we can get a new centre, scrum half, back rower and Big Prop to go with Al and for Barba to keep his nose clean (Pardon the pun) and get a good pre-season under his belt and we will have a team to be proud of next season and challenge.



For me I will always renew my season ticket and support the boys through thick and thin no matter how good, bad or ugly we are or who is in charge. Once a Saint always a saint, COYS!

I must say I think the future looks Bright under Holbrooks command. If we can get a new centre, scrum half, back rower and Big Prop to go with Al and for Barba to keep his nose clean (Pardon the pun) and get a good pre-season under his belt and we will have a team to be proud of next season and challenge.

My only concern though is that to get the above players in we need to off load a few to make room in the cap and the players I think Holbrook does not like and should leave he has already come out and said they will need to fight their way into the team next season.

