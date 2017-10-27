Paul_HKR wrote:
The media linked Rovers with Hutchison but there was never any truth in it.
From what I have been told initial conversations with Langi have taken place but that can mean anything (ie Carney).
Whoever Sheens brings in will need to 'suit' Maguire's style of play, and by my reckoning Atkins fits the bill.
Atkin is very Burrow-like in stature and style, his running game is a fair bit behind Robs but it should suit McGuire