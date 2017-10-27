barham red

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am

Posts: 5172



Paul_HKR wrote: The media linked Rovers with Hutchison but there was never any truth in it.



From what I have been told initial conversations with Langi have taken place but that can mean anything (ie Carney).



Whoever Sheens brings in will need to 'suit' Maguire's style of play, and by my reckoning Atkins fits the bill.



Atkin is very Burrow-like in stature and style, his running game is a fair bit behind Robs but it should suit McGuire Atkin is very Burrow-like in stature and style, his running game is a fair bit behind Robs but it should suit McGuire Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Marcus's Bicycle, With airlie bird and 69 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 1 ... 6 91 posts • Page 10 of 10 Return to Hull KR Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Catalans Tours Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - saints.org.uk - Saints Heritage Site Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,655,250 1,585 76,319 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. NOW TODAY : 10:00 World Cup: Group A TV AUSTRALIA 0-4 ENGLAND UPDATE! McGillvary Try : LIVE ON BBC ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























