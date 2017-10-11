|
Alan
Beverley red wrote:
We just need two or three hardened old heads up front who can steady the young prospects when the game gets frantic or we are struggling (as we will at times next year) Big, fit,experienced & able to play long minuets is all we need not super stars. Or cast offs from Leigh.
Looking at your squad, when you played us, I'd tend to agree with you. I don't know what we were expecting when we signed Stewart, but he proved disappointing to me. True, he played long minutes, but really only looked a 'grafter'. He seemed to fancy being a ball playing forward, but just doesn't look the part. Vea too, is a 'grafter', capable of playing long minutes, without doing anything spectacular. Langi definitely has potential, and is younger than the other two, but he was only on a contract to the end of the season.
In many ways, relegation may have done us a favour. Often it's the players who seize the opportunity of their contracts being null & void, to leave the club. In this instance, the club appears to be beating them to it, by offloading a few players, who maybe haven't performed to expectations. In addition to the three named above, I would also expect Hock, Paterson, Hampshire, Pelissier, Maria, Higson, Drinkwater, Tickle, Green, Clare, Foster, Thompson and probably Mortimer to leave - some of whom have performed decently, but don't fancy life in the Championship.
Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:50 am
Hello and congratulations. Glenn Stewart made a lot of errors in the M.P.M. but he most certainly did not go missing as the tackle count will prove.He was Catalan Dragons best player in 2016. However, he looks rather stouter and slower than he was then.I think that both of our teams will not be in the top 6 next year and that we shall be battling with Widnes Huddersfield Salford and wakefield to avoid the middle eights. Injuries will as always play a vital role.P.S. Todd Carney still could be a geat player ,but his heart is not in it.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:33 am
League express announcing we have signed a super league prop.....tasi?
Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:36 am
Mon Oct 16, 2017 1:43 pm
If it is Walne, I would be disappointed. No better than what we have already got, just looks like another squad player. Stats say 6.0 ft and 15st 13lbs, not massive for a prop. Other stats look bang average. I don,t mind being proved wrong but if we are trimming the squad would this be one of the 4 or 5 real quality signing that we will need in Super League? Doesn,t inspire me, but we will see.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 2:07 pm
Was hoping it was tasi.... hes quota and has had injury problems but he at least provides go forward.
Mon Oct 16, 2017 6:43 pm
Tue Oct 24, 2017 5:47 pm
Tommy Lee (2 years). Jordan Walne (1 year). Have both now been confirmed. Nothing but average squad players in my opinion.
Hull KR the pride of East Hull.
Thu Oct 26, 2017 9:01 pm
Alan
I see that St George Illawarra scrum half, Drew Hutchison has signed for Leigh. He was reportedly a target for you guys. 6 foot 2, and almost 15 stones - sounds like Jamie Ellis, in build, at least!
Fri Oct 27, 2017 5:33 am
Alan wrote:
I see that St George Illawarra scrum half, Drew Hutchison has signed for Leigh. He was reportedly a target for you guys. 6 foot 2, and almost 15 stones - sounds like Jamie Ellis, in build, at least!
The media linked Rovers with Hutchison but there was never any truth in it.
From what I have been told initial conversations with Langi have taken place but that can mean anything (ie Carney).
Whoever Sheens brings in will need to 'suit' Maguire's style of play, and by my reckoning Atkins fits the bill.
