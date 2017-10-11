Beverley red wrote: We just need two or three hardened old heads up front who can steady the young prospects when the game gets frantic or we are struggling (as we will at times next year) Big, fit,experienced & able to play long minuets is all we need not super stars. Or cast offs from Leigh .

Looking at your squad, when you played us, I'd tend to agree with you. I don't know what we were expecting when we signed Stewart, but he proved disappointing to me. True, he played long minutes, but really only looked a 'grafter'. He seemed to fancy being a ball playing forward, but just doesn't look the part. Vea too, is a 'grafter', capable of playing long minutes, without doing anything spectacular. Langi definitely has potential, and is younger than the other two, but he was only on a contract to the end of the season.In many ways, relegation may have done us a favour. Often it's the players who seize the opportunity of their contracts being null & void, to leave the club. In this instance, the club appears to be beating them to it, by offloading a few players, who maybe haven't performed to expectations. In addition to the three named above, I would also expect Hock, Paterson, Hampshire, Pelissier, Maria, Higson, Drinkwater, Tickle, Green, Clare, Foster, Thompson and probably Mortimer to leave - some of whom have performed decently, but don't fancy life in the Championship.