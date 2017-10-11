WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing

Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:25 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9995
Location: Back in Lancashire
Beverley red wrote:
We just need two or three hardened old heads up front who can steady the young prospects when the game gets frantic or we are struggling (as we will at times next year) Big, fit,experienced & able to play long minuets is all we need not super stars. Or cast offs from Leigh.


Looking at your squad, when you played us, I'd tend to agree with you. I don't know what we were expecting when we signed Stewart, but he proved disappointing to me. True, he played long minutes, but really only looked a 'grafter'. He seemed to fancy being a ball playing forward, but just doesn't look the part. Vea too, is a 'grafter', capable of playing long minutes, without doing anything spectacular. Langi definitely has potential, and is younger than the other two, but he was only on a contract to the end of the season.

In many ways, relegation may have done us a favour. Often it's the players who seize the opportunity of their contracts being null & void, to leave the club. In this instance, the club appears to be beating them to it, by offloading a few players, who maybe haven't performed to expectations. In addition to the three named above, I would also expect Hock, Paterson, Hampshire, Pelissier, Maria, Higson, Drinkwater, Tickle, Green, Clare, Foster, Thompson and probably Mortimer to leave - some of whom have performed decently, but don't fancy life in the Championship.
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:50 am
catalanglais Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 392
Hello and congratulations. Glenn Stewart made a lot of errors in the M.P.M. but he most certainly did not go missing as the tackle count will prove.He was Catalan Dragons best player in 2016. However, he looks rather stouter and slower than he was then.I think that both of our teams will not be in the top 6 next year and that we shall be battling with Widnes Huddersfield Salford and wakefield to avoid the middle eights. Injuries will as always play a vital role.P.S. Todd Carney still could be a geat player ,but his heart is not in it.
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:33 am
Salty mouse Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 262
League express announcing we have signed a super league prop.....tasi?
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:36 am
Salty mouse Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 262
Oh no its walne...
