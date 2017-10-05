WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing

Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:07 pm
craig hkr
I wouldn't want any of them if I had any clout within the club. I don't so will wait and see. Does anyone know exactly what Hardaker has done to be suspended? Cas fan saying 4 year ban imminent?
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:11 pm
charlie caroli
[quote="fun time frankie"]With Sheens saying he's going to Aus to watch some players in the early rounds at the Wld Cup I can't see us signing the 3 from Leigh[/quote
Frankie you have been on the Leigh Board enough this season to know Vea and Stewart are very average players, and Langi is OK, I agree what you say about Sheens wanting better players especially as overseas quota players.Good Luck for next season. :thumb:
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:50 pm
Jake the Peg
do the non fed players at the relegated club get any dispensation from the quota?
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 6:37 am
fun time frankie
Jake the Peg wrote:
do the non fed players at the relegated club get any dispensation from the quota?

No, the Bradford players got it with the club going bust
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 7:13 am
barham red
craig hkr wrote:
I wouldn't want any of them if I had any clout within the club. I don't so will wait and see. Does anyone know exactly what Hardaker has done to be suspended? Cas fan saying 4 year ban imminent?


Rumour has it going from doing a Kelly and sharing team info with the oppo to a full blown drugs ban. I'd edge more on the former as they are quoting breaching club rules. A 4 year ban is far more than a club rule breach.
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 4:58 pm
Salty mouse
Mega excited by the daily fails reported 'triple swoop' ... Lazy journalism/ clutching at straws me thinks and prays!
Post Sat Oct 07, 2017 6:03 pm
Legends and Icons
Are the rumours true we have signed Liam Harris from you guys ?
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 5:41 pm
GraftonRed
Rovers have confirmed signings of Will Dagger from Warry and Connor Williams from Salford.
Post Mon Oct 09, 2017 7:33 pm
StanTheMan6

Don't know much about Williams but Dagger has a lot of potential by accounts. This season showed we need cover for Quinlan at full back and having a few fighting Shaw for the other wing spot can only be a good thing.

Pleased with the signings and seem to be building an young, exciting. I imagine recruitment isn't done and they will be joined by some experienced and proven quality.
