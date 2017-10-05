craig hkr Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm

Posts: 978



I wouldn't want any of them if I had any clout within the club. I don't so will wait and see. Does anyone know exactly what Hardaker has done to be suspended? Cas fan saying 4 year ban imminent? charlie caroli

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11694

Location: blackpool tower circus



Frankie you have been on the Leigh Board enough this season to know Vea and Stewart are very average players, and Langi is OK, I agree what you say about Sheens wanting better players especially as overseas quota players.Good Luck for next season. [quote="fun time frankie"]With Sheens saying he's going to Aus to watch some players in the early rounds at the Wld Cup I can't see us signing the 3 from Leigh[/quoteFrankie you have been on the Leigh Board enough this season to know Vea and Stewart are very average players, and Langi is OK, I agree what you say about Sheens wanting better players especially as overseas quota players.Good Luck for next season. Jake the Peg

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm

Posts: 26463

do the non fed players at the relegated club get any dispensation from the quota? fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm

Posts: 5826

Location: east east hull

Jake the Peg wrote: do the non fed players at the relegated club get any dispensation from the quota?

No, the Bradford players got it with the club going bust No, the Bradford players got it with the club going bust einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result barham red

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am

Posts: 5156

craig hkr wrote: I wouldn't want any of them if I had any clout within the club. I don't so will wait and see. Does anyone know exactly what Hardaker has done to be suspended? Cas fan saying 4 year ban imminent?



Rumour has it going from doing a Kelly and sharing team info with the oppo to a full blown drugs ban. I'd edge more on the former as they are quoting breaching club rules. A 4 year ban is far more than a club rule breach. Rumour has it going from doing a Kelly and sharing team info with the oppo to a full blown drugs ban. I'd edge more on the former as they are quoting breaching club rules. A 4 year ban is far more than a club rule breach. Salty mouse Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am

Posts: 252

Mega excited by the daily fails reported 'triple swoop' ... Lazy journalism/ clutching at straws me thinks and prays! Legends and Icons

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Apr 17, 2012 8:12 am

Posts: 5201

Location: Forever in debt to your priceless advice.

Are the rumours true we have signed Liam Harris from you guys ? Well you may throw your rock and hide your hand

Workin' in the dark against your fellow man

But as sure as God made black and white

What's down in the dark will be brought to the light GraftonRed

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Jun 17, 2009 11:57 pm

Posts: 1831

Location: West Hull, (enemy territory)

Rovers have confirmed signings of Will Dagger from Warry and Connor Williams from Salford. StanTheMan6 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:13 pm

Posts: 35

Don't know much about Williams but Dagger has a lot of potential by accounts. This season showed we need cover for Quinlan at full back and having a few fighting Shaw for the other wing spot can only be a good thing.



