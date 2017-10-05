craig hkr Cheeky half-back



Now then Charlie.Hopefully it's fake news? How are things over there now the dust has settled?



I tend to agree with one of your contributors - there are more than three of your 2017 squad, who I would gladly have replaced them with!



One thing's for sure, Stewart and Vea will provide some 'experience' in your pack, and boost your average age, big time! Stewart has been a major disappointment this season. (although he did make 50 tackles against Catalans on Saturday) Vea has never really achieved anything spectacular - although he's a solid worker. Langi has potential, although probably not at centre.I tend to agree with one of your contributors - there are more than three of your 2017 squad, who I would gladly have replaced them with!All the very best for a successful season - remember, you are now technically flying the Championship flag, for the rest of us!

Now then Charlie.Hopefully it's fake news? How are things over there now the dust has settled?

Craig , only giving you my honest opinion things over at the LSV are a bit more optimistic , Ben Reynolds and Ben Crooks signed long term contracts, hopefully a few more soon, I have faith in Derek, also Paul Cooke has left, I'm disappointed Jukesy is staying , but I'm trusting Derek, getting back to SL won't be easy but you never know.

Craig , only giving you my honest opinion things over at the LSV are a bit more optimistic , Ben Reynolds and Ben Crooks signed long term contracts, hopefully a few more soon, I have faith in Derek, also Paul Cooke has left, I'm disappointed Jukesy is staying , but I'm trusting Derek, getting back to SL won't be easy but you never know.

As for your good selves?Hopefully you can survive but I'm sure you agree it will be very hard to avoid the middle 8s at the end of the season, good luck anyway, I think Salford and Widnes will have hard seasons next year.



charlie caroli wrote: Craig, Stewart was our highest paid player last season and was very poor, Vea is a big lad but very ordinary, struggled to get into the team on a regular basis, you are right Langi is the best of them all a real handful, I'm not keen on Burr either , for me Mitch Brown and Mortimer would both be worth a punt , but I hope we can keep them.

Burr is class don't kid yourself



The championship holds no fear for either of our clubs but it's a year wasted in many ways Charlie knows! I wish you guys well,just a shame you didn't get rid of Catalans for us.That 2nd half was a stinker and you went down with a whimper. At least we did it with style



Markypants wrote: Burr is class don't kid yourself

Prone to mistakes and penalties but size and aggression is there.i think there is a player in there with proper coaching



craig hkr wrote: Prone to mistakes and penalties but size and aggression is there.i think there is a player in there with proper coaching



You'd have thought there'd be a proper coach at leigh, within the raft of coaches there. Sadly not



Burr is decent, and got age on his size, but agree he is prone to mistakes at the moment.



You'd have thought there'd be a proper coach at leigh, within the raft of coaches there. Sadly not

Burr is decent, and got age on his size, but agree he is prone to mistakes at the moment.

If you do end up with Stewart and Vea, consider that revenge for sending us James Green!



charlie caroli wrote: Craig, Stewart was our highest paid player last season and was very poor, Vea is a big lad but very ordinary, struggled to get into the team on a regular basis, you are right Langi is the best of them all a real handful, I'm not keen on Burr either , for me Mitch Brown and Mortimer would both be worth a punt , but I hope we can keep them.





We cannot afford to be taking a punt on any player next year. Any signing has to better than what we allready have. This especially applies to quota players who need to be automatic for inclusion in match day squads. We cannot afford to be taking a punt on any player next year. Any signing has to better than what we allready have. This especially applies to quota players who need to be automatic for inclusion in match day squads. fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



With Sheens saying he's going to Aus to watch some players in the early rounds at the World Cup I can't see us signing the 3 from Leigh

Markypants wrote: Burr is class don't kid yourself

