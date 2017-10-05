|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 973
|
Now then Charlie.Hopefully it's fake news? How are things over there now the dust has settled?
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:47 pm
|
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9925
Location: Deep in Leytherland
|
One thing's for sure, Stewart and Vea will provide some 'experience' in your pack, and boost your average age, big time! Stewart has been a major disappointment this season. (although he did make 50 tackles against Catalans on Saturday) Vea has never really achieved anything spectacular - although he's a solid worker. Langi has potential, although probably not at centre.
I tend to agree with one of your contributors - there are more than three of your 2017 squad, who I would gladly have replaced them with!
All the very best for a successful season - remember, you are now technically flying the Championship flag, for the rest of us!
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:00 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11688
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
craig hkr wrote:
Now then Charlie.Hopefully it's fake news? How are things over there now the dust has settled?
Craig , only giving you my honest opinion
things over at the LSV are a bit more optimistic , Ben Reynolds and Ben Crooks signed long term contracts, hopefully a few more soon, I have faith in Derek, also Paul Cooke has left, I'm disappointed Jukesy is staying , but I'm trusting Derek, getting back to SL won't be easy but you never know.
As for your good selves?Hopefully you can survive but I'm sure you agree it will be very hard to avoid the middle 8s at the end of the season, good luck anyway, I think Salford and Widnes will have hard seasons next year.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:37 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 224
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Craig, Stewart was our highest paid player last season and was very poor, Vea is a big lad but very ordinary, struggled to get into the team on a regular basis, you are right Langi is the best of them all a real handful, I'm not keen on Burr either , for me Mitch Brown and Mortimer would both be worth a punt , but I hope we can keep them.
Burr is class don't kid yourself
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:44 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 973
|
Charlie knows! I wish you guys well,just a shame you didn't get rid of Catalans for us.That 2nd half was a stinker and you went down with a whimper. At least we did it with style
The championship holds no fear for either of our clubs but it's a year wasted in many ways
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:47 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 973
|
Markypants wrote:
Burr is class don't kid yourself
Prone to mistakes and penalties but size and aggression is there.i think there is a player in there with proper coaching
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:23 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1904
Location: Landan
|
craig hkr wrote:
Prone to mistakes and penalties but size and aggression is there.i think there is a player in there with proper coaching
You'd have thought there'd be a proper coach at leigh, within the raft of coaches there. Sadly not
Burr is decent, and got age on his size, but agree he is prone to mistakes at the moment.
If you do end up with Stewart and Vea, consider that revenge for sending us James Green!
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:38 pm
|
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 671
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Craig, Stewart was our highest paid player last season and was very poor, Vea is a big lad but very ordinary, struggled to get into the team on a regular basis, you are right Langi is the best of them all a real handful, I'm not keen on Burr either , for me Mitch Brown and Mortimer would both be worth a punt , but I hope we can keep them.
We cannot afford to be taking a punt on any player next year. Any signing has to better than what we allready have. This especially applies to quota players who need to be automatic for inclusion in match day squads.
|
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:59 pm
|
Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5819
Location: east east hull
|
With Sheens saying he's going to Aus to watch some players in the early rounds at the World Cup I can't see us signing the 3 from Leigh
|
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
|
Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:06 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11688
Location: blackpool tower circus
|
Markypants wrote:
Burr is class don't kid yourself
Just my opinion,if he is Class as you say he should get snapped up by another SL Club, I don't think he will.Give me Hopkins every time.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Burtons Forearm, craig hkr, Dave K., des lawson, Google Adsense [Bot], Keiththered, LeythIg, Mild Rover, redrobinkeith, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Rural Robin and 224 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull KR
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,644,409
|3,742
|76,274
|4,559
|SET
|