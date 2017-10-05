WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing

Re: New signing
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:35 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Now then Charlie.Hopefully it's fake news? How are things over there now the dust has settled?
Re: New signing
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:47 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
One thing's for sure, Stewart and Vea will provide some 'experience' in your pack, and boost your average age, big time! Stewart has been a major disappointment this season. (although he did make 50 tackles against Catalans on Saturday) Vea has never really achieved anything spectacular - although he's a solid worker. Langi has potential, although probably not at centre.

I tend to agree with one of your contributors - there are more than three of your 2017 squad, who I would gladly have replaced them with!

All the very best for a successful season - remember, you are now technically flying the Championship flag, for the rest of us! :thumb:
Re: New signing
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:00 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Craig , only giving you my honest opinion :thumb: things over at the LSV are a bit more optimistic , Ben Reynolds and Ben Crooks signed long term contracts, hopefully a few more soon, I have faith in Derek, also Paul Cooke has left, I'm disappointed Jukesy is staying , but I'm trusting Derek, getting back to SL won't be easy but you never know.
As for your good selves?Hopefully you can survive but I'm sure you agree it will be very hard to avoid the middle 8s at the end of the season, good luck anyway, I think Salford and Widnes will have hard seasons next year. :thumb:
Re: New signing
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:37 pm
Markypants Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Burr is class don't kid yourself
Re: New signing
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:44 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Charlie knows! I wish you guys well,just a shame you didn't get rid of Catalans for us.That 2nd half was a stinker and you went down with a whimper. At least we did it with style :WALL: The championship holds no fear for either of our clubs but it's a year wasted in many ways
Re: New signing
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:47 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Prone to mistakes and penalties but size and aggression is there.i think there is a player in there with proper coaching
Re: New signing
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:23 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
You'd have thought there'd be a proper coach at leigh, within the raft of coaches there. Sadly not :lol:

Burr is decent, and got age on his size, but agree he is prone to mistakes at the moment.

If you do end up with Stewart and Vea, consider that revenge for sending us James Green!
Re: New signing
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:38 pm
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
We cannot afford to be taking a punt on any player next year. Any signing has to better than what we allready have. This especially applies to quota players who need to be automatic for inclusion in match day squads.
