craig hkr wrote:
Now then Charlie.Hopefully it's fake news? How are things over there now the dust has settled?
Craig , only giving you my honest opinion
things over at the LSV are a bit more optimistic , Ben Reynolds and Ben Crooks signed long term contracts, hopefully a few more soon, I have faith in Derek, also Paul Cooke has left, I'm disappointed Jukesy is staying , but I'm trusting Derek, getting back to SL won't be easy but you never know.
As for your good selves?Hopefully you can survive but I'm sure you agree it will be very hard to avoid the middle 8s at the end of the season, good luck anyway, I think Salford and Widnes will have hard seasons next year.
