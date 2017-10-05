WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing

Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 1:30 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1902
Location: Landan
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
Don't think I'd want to get rid of any of our current non fed places for those three.


Who are your current non-fed players?

I think for Stewart it's a question of whether last year was one too far, or if Jukes was simply using him wrong. He was being used as an extra half back, which he was no good at and weakened our pack. Langi is a promising player, but needs to find a position. He's not a centre for me, gets lost positionally in defence and doesn't seem to pass the ball. Is a strong runner though.

Vea improved slightly towards the end of the season, but his defence is too weak imo. If you do sign him, expect your half back to be making a lot of tackles down that side if he plays second row. Again, may be that Sheens plays him as an interchange prop, whereas Jukes saw him as an 80 minute second rower.
