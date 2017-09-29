WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing

New signing
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:51 am
billysbestmate

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 12
Heard on the grapevine you have signed Tommy Lee , or Knock on tommy as he is know affectionately RRTR.
Re: New signing
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:04 pm
robin4ever

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 am
Posts: 11
Is this before you have had a drink or after 10 pints ??, its nearly as funny as you signing Micky Mouse, oops sorry Peaa, sorry or is it peabrain ?
Re: New signing
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:49 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11457
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
billysbestmate wrote:
Heard on the grapevine you have signed Tommy Lee , or Knock on tommy as he is know affectionately RRTR.


You're a special kind of raasclart, you're judging us by your own level of gormcloptitude if you've forgotten your obvious outing and your subsequent admission of being from The Wrong Side Of The Chocolate River's Tributary.

Bang bang.

You're dead.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
Re: New signing
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:54 pm
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 942
I've heard we've signed McGuire. That old crock whose just guided his team to the Grand Final.
Re: New signing
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:56 am
BiltonRobin
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 316
billysbestmate wrote:
Heard on the grapevine you have signed Tommy Lee , or Knock on tommy as he is know affectionately RRTR.


Apparently when the Leeds kit man was tidying up after the game, he found a little grub with dyed ginger hair in Danny McGuire''s back pocket.
He was wondering if Hull wanted it back ?
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978
Re: New signing
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:20 am
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5801
Location: east east hull
BiltonRobin wrote:
Apparently when the Leeds kit man was tidying up after the game, he found a little grub with dyed ginger hair in Danny McGuire''s back pocket.
He was wondering if Hull wanted it back ?

:lol:
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: New signing
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:29 am
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 946
Our Albert was very quiet when it mattered again. But he is playing in a team of "immortals" .I kid you not
Re: New signing
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:43 am
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5801
Location: east east hull
craig hkr wrote:
Our Albert was very quiet when it mattered again. But he is playing in a team of "immortals" .I kid you not

They choked again when it mattered but they'll still call themselves a major force in the game from there four game cup run nice to see Sutcliffe run through the two dream teamers like they wasn't there :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: New signing
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:38 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4821
Lol double cup winners two semi finals for grand final finished 3rd 2 years running. Think in fairness we ain't doing to bad . As for Kelly if he gives us the same next year I will be happy. Nominated for man of steel says it all
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

