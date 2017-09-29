Heard on the grapevine you have signed Tommy Lee , or Knock on tommy as he is know affectionately RRTR.
You're a special kind of raasclart, you're judging us by your own level of gormcloptitude if you've forgotten your obvious outing and your subsequent admission of being from The Wrong Side Of The Chocolate River's Tributary.
Bang bang.
You're dead.
In the beginning Was the word And the word Was Goose
And love the word of Goose Was Honk A sound that replicates The sound of the grand opening crack Of the primordial egg
In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid. A honk sound That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.
Those ignorants, whose minds, Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101 And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose And more over hypocriteness to the goose
Here's through the eva The bial unique beats of Electro-chemical fusion of Techno-funk final scratching That makes our tail feathers Shake
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.