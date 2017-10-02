Just out of interest, does anyne one know how much is the French TV deal worth, because I've never seen it really being mentioned until recently and does it get shared with all SL Clubs. Be interested to know how much each SL club gets out of the deal on top of what each team gets from Sky.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, exiledcat, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, Joe Banjo, malpalu, MC_Wildcat, Mr Bliss, NEwildcat, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Shifty Cat, The Devil's Advocate, wakeytrin, westgaterunner, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 357 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,254
|3,174
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|