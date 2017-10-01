Willzay wrote:
I'd like to see how it makes the slightest difference. Do you think teams like Rochdale and Oxford benefit from this super TV deal?
Do you think that Rochdale and Oxford would benefit from any new TV deal for SL
Although it would be great if the TV cash filtered right down through the RL pyramid, the reality is that the vast, vast majority goes to pay the wages of those in the top flight and whilst there is a little more going into the Championship that in previous years, there isn't enough to go round.
Dropping Catalan could actually reduce the TV deal and where does that help any British club ?
The fundamental question is whether we look after ourselves, even though this may mean less TV income and a shrinking game or, do we try and grow the sport.
Of course, EVERYONE wants more cash and the key is how to extract a better deal from Sky.
However, televising the game to the "converted" in the heartlands just wont grow the game and therefore wont allow any kind of better deal.
RL has to improve it's appeal to a wider audience, end of story.