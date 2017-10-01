Sandal Cat

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm

Posts: 3068



Egg Banjo wrote: But we've been down by that £40k for the past decade so it's not like it's a new and unknown expense.



Agree, but if Catalans had gone down we would be £40,000 better off. I'm sure Michael and Chris would like an additional £40,000 to play with.

//www.orlandovilla.org.uk Manuel Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am

Posts: 282

Moan moan bloody moan. Leigh bring 500. HKR bring 1000. Simple maths.

Stand still in any business and you wither and die.

The RFL are not brilliant but come on, media profile is everything and Catalans etc add to it.

Why did the RFU put a game on over the pond? Because they are poop scared we will win the market share.

We are leagues behind them in finance but very often light years ahead in ideas.

Get used to it. Other clubs may come to the table and in 10 or 15 years time there may be the super dooper league, super league and championships etc. Sandal Cat

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm

Posts: 3068

Whose bloody moaning. I have just stated the financial facts that Catalans being in Super League cost us.



Whose bloody moaning. I have just stated the financial facts that Catalans being in Super League cost us.

For what it's worth I am already planning our trip to the South of France which we have made pretty much every year since Catalans have been in Super League.

normycat Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2006 8:38 pm

Posts: 667

Hope it's a summer fixture next year jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am

Posts: 742

Willzay wrote: I'd like to see evidence where that French TV deal brings money into the game since they only show Catalans games. The only benefactors I can see are Catalans and Sky, if they were to show other RL matches then maybe you're right as that would mean more 'exposure'.



You'd like to see evidence that French TV brings money into the game? Do you think they get the rights for free?

Willzay

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm

Posts: 6641

I'd like to see how it makes the slightest difference. Do you think teams like Rochdale and Oxford benefit from this super TV deal?

wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8593

Willzay wrote: I'd like to see how it makes the slightest difference. Do you think teams like Rochdale and Oxford benefit from this super TV deal?



Do you think that Rochdale and Oxford would benefit from any new TV deal for SL

Although it would be great if the TV cash filtered right down through the RL pyramid, the reality is that the vast, vast majority goes to pay the wages of those in the top flight and whilst there is a little more going into the Championship that in previous years, there isn't enough to go round.

Dropping Catalan could actually reduce the TV deal and where does that help any British club ?



The fundamental question is whether we look after ourselves, even though this may mean less TV income and a shrinking game or, do we try and grow the sport.



Of course, EVERYONE wants more cash and the key is how to extract a better deal from Sky.

However, televising the game to the "converted" in the heartlands just wont grow the game and therefore wont allow any kind of better deal.

Do you think that Rochdale and Oxford would benefit from any new TV deal for SL

Although it would be great if the TV cash filtered right down through the RL pyramid, the reality is that the vast, vast majority goes to pay the wages of those in the top flight and whilst there is a little more going into the Championship that in previous years, there isn't enough to go round.

Dropping Catalan could actually reduce the TV deal and where does that help any British club ?

The fundamental question is whether we look after ourselves, even though this may mean less TV income and a shrinking game or, do we try and grow the sport.

Of course, EVERYONE wants more cash and the key is how to extract a better deal from Sky.

However, televising the game to the "converted" in the heartlands just wont grow the game and therefore wont allow any kind of better deal.

RL has to improve it's appeal to a wider audience, end of story.

Willzay

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm

Posts: 6641

Ah so it's to the benefit of SL and not the game as some people are saying then. If Catalans had lost on Saturday it wouldn't be disastrous as the expansionists on the VT claimed because A) the championship would be more intriguing then ever, B) don't think Sky would be able to reduce the TV deal until the current one runs out whenever that is, and C) despite all the money they've spent on Aussies have Catalans made any difference to French RL.

