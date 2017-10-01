WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will RFL's masters allow it ?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Will RFL's masters allow it ?

Post a reply
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:21 am
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3068
Egg Banjo wrote:
But we've been down by that £40k for the past decade so it's not like it's a new and unknown expense.


Agree, but if Catalans had gone down we would be £40,000 better off. I'm sure Michael and Chris would like an additional £40,000 to play with.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
//www.orlandovilla.org.uk
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:27 pm
Manuel Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 282
Moan moan bloody moan. Leigh bring 500. HKR bring 1000. Simple maths.
Stand still in any business and you wither and die.
The RFL are not brilliant but come on, media profile is everything and Catalans etc add to it.
Why did the RFU put a game on over the pond? Because they are poop scared we will win the market share.
We are leagues behind them in finance but very often light years ahead in ideas.
Get used to it. Other clubs may come to the table and in 10 or 15 years time there may be the super dooper league, super league and championships etc.
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:40 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3068
Manuel wrote:
Moan moan bloody moan. Leigh bring 500. HKR bring 1000. Simple maths.
Stand still in any business and you wither and die.
The RFL are not brilliant but come on, media profile is everything and Catalans etc add to it.
Why did the RFU put a game on over the pond? Because they are poop scared we will win the market share.
We are leagues behind them in finance but very often light years ahead in ideas.
Get used to it. Other clubs may come to the table and in 10 or 15 years time there may be the super dooper league, super league and championships etc.


Whose bloody moaning. I have just stated the financial facts that Catalans being in Super League cost us.

For what it's worth I am already planning our trip to the South of France which we have made pretty much every year since Catalans have been in Super League.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
//www.orlandovilla.org.uk
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:37 pm
normycat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2006 8:38 pm
Posts: 667
Hope it's a summer fixture next year
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:42 am
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 742
Willzay wrote:
I'd like to see evidence where that French TV deal brings money into the game since they only show Catalans games. The only benefactors I can see are Catalans and Sky, if they were to show other RL matches then maybe you're right as that would mean more 'exposure'.


You'd like to see evidence that French TV brings money into the game? Do you think they get the rights for free?
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:14 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6641
jakeyg95 wrote:
Willzay wrote:
I'd like to see evidence where that French TV deal brings money into the game since they only show Catalans games. The only benefactors I can see are Catalans and Sky, if they were to show other RL matches then maybe you're right as that would mean more 'exposure'.


You'd like to see evidence that French TV brings money into the game? Do you think they get the rights for free?


I'd like to see how it makes the slightest difference. Do you think teams like Rochdale and Oxford benefit from this super TV deal?
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:57 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8593
Willzay wrote:
I'd like to see how it makes the slightest difference. Do you think teams like Rochdale and Oxford benefit from this super TV deal?


Do you think that Rochdale and Oxford would benefit from any new TV deal for SL :CRAZY:
Although it would be great if the TV cash filtered right down through the RL pyramid, the reality is that the vast, vast majority goes to pay the wages of those in the top flight and whilst there is a little more going into the Championship that in previous years, there isn't enough to go round.
Dropping Catalan could actually reduce the TV deal and where does that help any British club ?

The fundamental question is whether we look after ourselves, even though this may mean less TV income and a shrinking game or, do we try and grow the sport.

Of course, EVERYONE wants more cash and the key is how to extract a better deal from Sky.
However, televising the game to the "converted" in the heartlands just wont grow the game and therefore wont allow any kind of better deal.
RL has to improve it's appeal to a wider audience, end of story.
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:18 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6641
wrencat1873 wrote:
Do you think that Rochdale and Oxford would benefit from any new TV deal for SL :CRAZY:
Although it would be great if the TV cash filtered right down through the RL pyramid, the reality is that the vast, vast majority goes to pay the wages of those in the top flight and whilst there is a little more going into the Championship that in previous years, there isn't enough to go round.
Dropping Catalan could actually reduce the TV deal and where does that help any British club ?

The fundamental question is whether we look after ourselves, even though this may mean less TV income and a shrinking game or, do we try and grow the sport.

Of course, EVERYONE wants more cash and the key is how to extract a better deal from Sky.

However, televising the game to the "converted" in the heartlands just wont grow the game and therefore wont allow any kind of better deal.
RL has to improve it's appeal to a wider audience, end of story.


Ah so it's to the benefit of SL and not the game as some people are saying then. If Catalans had lost on Saturday it wouldn't be disastrous as the expansionists on the VT claimed because A) the championship would be more intriguing then ever, B) don't think Sky would be able to reduce the TV deal until the current one runs out whenever that is, and C) despite all the money they've spent on Aussies have Catalans made any difference to French RL.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, bren2k, coco the fullback, Don Fox Fan 1, eastardsley, Fordy, got there, JINJER, Kevs Head, King Street Cat, Lupsetbull, Mr Bliss, Sandal Cat, Trinity 61, Trinity1315, wakefield1990, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 293 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,9152,49776,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM