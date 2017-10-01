WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will RFL's masters allow it ?

Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:21 am
Sandal Cat
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3068
Egg Banjo wrote:
But we've been down by that £40k for the past decade so it's not like it's a new and unknown expense.


Agree, but if Catalans had gone down we would be £40,000 better off. I'm sure Michael and Chris would like an additional £40,000 to play with.
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:27 pm
Manuel
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am
Posts: 282
Moan moan bloody moan. Leigh bring 500. HKR bring 1000. Simple maths.
Stand still in any business and you wither and die.
The RFL are not brilliant but come on, media profile is everything and Catalans etc add to it.
Why did the RFU put a game on over the pond? Because they are poop scared we will win the market share.
We are leagues behind them in finance but very often light years ahead in ideas.
Get used to it. Other clubs may come to the table and in 10 or 15 years time there may be the super dooper league, super league and championships etc.
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:40 pm
Sandal Cat
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3068
Manuel wrote:
Moan moan bloody moan. Leigh bring 500. HKR bring 1000. Simple maths.
Stand still in any business and you wither and die.
The RFL are not brilliant but come on, media profile is everything and Catalans etc add to it.
Why did the RFU put a game on over the pond? Because they are poop scared we will win the market share.
We are leagues behind them in finance but very often light years ahead in ideas.
Get used to it. Other clubs may come to the table and in 10 or 15 years time there may be the super dooper league, super league and championships etc.


Whose bloody moaning. I have just stated the financial facts that Catalans being in Super League cost us.

For what it's worth I am already planning our trip to the South of France which we have made pretty much every year since Catalans have been in Super League.
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:37 pm
normycat
Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2006 8:38 pm
Posts: 667
Hope it's a summer fixture next year
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:42 am
jakeyg95
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 742
Willzay wrote:
I'd like to see evidence where that French TV deal brings money into the game since they only show Catalans games. The only benefactors I can see are Catalans and Sky, if they were to show other RL matches then maybe you're right as that would mean more 'exposure'.


You'd like to see evidence that French TV brings money into the game? Do you think they get the rights for free?
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:14 am
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6640
jakeyg95 wrote:
Willzay wrote:
I'd like to see evidence where that French TV deal brings money into the game since they only show Catalans games. The only benefactors I can see are Catalans and Sky, if they were to show other RL matches then maybe you're right as that would mean more 'exposure'.


You'd like to see evidence that French TV brings money into the game? Do you think they get the rights for free?


I'd like to see how it makes the slightest difference. Do you think teams like Rochdale and Oxford benefit from this super TV deal?
