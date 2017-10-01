Post a reply



1 , 2 , 3 , 4 36 posts • Page 4 of 4 Sandal Cat

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm

Posts: 3068

Egg Banjo wrote: But we've been down by that £40k for the past decade so it's not like it's a new and unknown expense.



Agree, but if Catalans had gone down we would be £40,000 better off. I'm sure Michael and Chris would like an additional £40,000 to play with. Agree, but if Catalans had gone down we would be £40,000 better off. I'm sure Michael and Chris would like an additional £40,000 to play with. LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA

//www.orlandovilla.org.uk Manuel Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Apr 15, 2013 11:48 am

Posts: 282

Moan moan bloody moan. Leigh bring 500. HKR bring 1000. Simple maths.

Stand still in any business and you wither and die.

The RFL are not brilliant but come on, media profile is everything and Catalans etc add to it.

Why did the RFU put a game on over the pond? Because they are poop scared we will win the market share.

We are leagues behind them in finance but very often light years ahead in ideas.

Get used to it. Other clubs may come to the table and in 10 or 15 years time there may be the super dooper league, super league and championships etc. Sandal Cat

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm

Posts: 3068

Manuel wrote: Moan moan bloody moan. Leigh bring 500. HKR bring 1000. Simple maths.

Stand still in any business and you wither and die.

The RFL are not brilliant but come on, media profile is everything and Catalans etc add to it.

Why did the RFU put a game on over the pond? Because they are poop scared we will win the market share.

We are leagues behind them in finance but very often light years ahead in ideas.

Get used to it. Other clubs may come to the table and in 10 or 15 years time there may be the super dooper league, super league and championships etc.



Whose bloody moaning. I have just stated the financial facts that Catalans being in Super League cost us.



For what it's worth I am already planning our trip to the South of France which we have made pretty much every year since Catalans have been in Super League. Whose bloody moaning. I have just stated the financial facts that Catalans being in Super League cost us.For what it's worth I am already planning our trip to the South of France which we have made pretty much every year since Catalans have been in Super League. LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA

//www.orlandovilla.org.uk normycat Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2006 8:38 pm

Posts: 667

Hope it's a summer fixture next year jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am

Posts: 742

Willzay wrote: I'd like to see evidence where that French TV deal brings money into the game since they only show Catalans games. The only benefactors I can see are Catalans and Sky, if they were to show other RL matches then maybe you're right as that would mean more 'exposure'.



You'd like to see evidence that French TV brings money into the game? Do you think they get the rights for free? You'd like to see evidence that French TV brings money into the game? Do you think they get the rights for free? Willzay

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm

Posts: 6640

jakeyg95 wrote: Willzay wrote: I'd like to see evidence where that French TV deal brings money into the game since they only show Catalans games. The only benefactors I can see are Catalans and Sky, if they were to show other RL matches then maybe you're right as that would mean more 'exposure'.



You'd like to see evidence that French TV brings money into the game? Do you think they get the rights for free? You'd like to see evidence that French TV brings money into the game? Do you think they get the rights for free?



I'd like to see how it makes the slightest difference. Do you think teams like Rochdale and Oxford benefit from this super TV deal? I'd like to see how it makes the slightest difference. Do you think teams like Rochdale and Oxford benefit from this super TV deal? Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: 1873, Bullsmad, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Google [Bot], JINJER, PopTart, Scarlet Pimpernell, vastman, Willzay, wrencat1873 and 243 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 36 posts • Page 4 of 4 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,641,857 2,288 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























