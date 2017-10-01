WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will RFL's masters allow it ?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Will RFL's masters allow it ?

Post a reply
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:21 am
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 3067
Egg Banjo wrote:
But we've been down by that £40k for the past decade so it's not like it's a new and unknown expense.


Agree, but if Catalans had gone down we would be £40,000 better off. I'm sure Michael and Chris would like an additional £40,000 to play with.
LOOKING FOR ACCOMMODATION IN ORLANDO, FLORIDA
//www.orlandovilla.org.uk
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Big lads mate, bigalf, Bull Mania, djcool, eastardsley, JINJER, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, KevW60349, PopTart, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, Slugger McBatt, Tharg The Mighty and 238 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,2892,42776,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM