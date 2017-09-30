WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will RFL's masters allow it ?

Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:53 pm
cheshirecat57
Dont think Michael Carter would!
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:01 pm
Egg Banjo
Sandal Cat wrote:
Correct. With the difference in away support today's result will cost the Club at least £40,000 but c'est la vie, we had no influence over the result.

Disappointing from a financial point of view but I'd rather spent a weekend in the South of France that Leigh.


It won't cost the club £40k+, the revenue brought in from the other 11 teams will be fairly comparable to this season as Hull KR have replaced Leigh. Had Catalans gone down then we may have gained a bit of extra revenue, but that's not the same as losing money
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:33 pm
cheshirecat57
Egg Banjo wrote:
It won't cost the club £40k+, the revenue brought in from the other 11 teams will be fairly comparable to this season as Hull KR have replaced Leigh. Had Catalans gone down then we may have gained a bit of extra revenue, but that's not the same as losing money

What we are talking here is to take a team over to catalan ! You dont just fly 17 players over on easy jet it costs 30,000-40,000 to play over there. Now this is the simple bit ! When we play Leigh away we go by coach say 110 miles tound trip no stop over must cost alot less. Now when we play Leigh at home they probably bring say 500 fans at say £20 per person thats 10,000 now when we play catalans at home if we are lucky they might bring 10 fans thats £200 and you think we are better off without Leigh.
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 3:00 am
Presumably we would lose a lot more than £30,000 if Catalans weren't in Super League as there would be no French TV deal.
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:20 am
lifelongfan
I believe the Academy have to go as well, 40ish players altogether, just the air fares alone start to add up.

It as become common to do it in the day since central funding stopped.
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:19 am
Willzay
jakeyg95 wrote:
Presumably we would lose a lot more than £30,000 if Catalans weren't in Super League as there would be no French TV deal.


I'd like to see evidence where that French TV deal brings money into the game since they only show Catalans games. The only benefactors I can see are Catalans and Sky, if they were to show other RL matches then maybe you're right as that would mean more 'exposure'.
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:45 am
wrencat1873
Willzay wrote:
I'd like to see evidence where that French TV deal brings money into the game since they only show Catalans games. The only benefactors I can see are Catalans and Sky, if they were to show other RL matches then maybe you're right as that would mean more 'exposure'.


You may be right.
However, IF Catalan getting relegated meant that Sky were going to lose huge amounts on their TV income, maybe they would want to reduce their spend on a deal for RL.
Whether this would be more or less than the 30k that it costs each club to play there, I' dont know but, these things are rarely straight forward and if we go back to the concept of SL, it included a French club (albeit the failed experiment in Paris).
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:50 am
Sandal Cat
Egg Banjo wrote:
It won't cost the club £40k+, the revenue brought in from the other 11 teams will be fairly comparable to this season as Hull KR have replaced Leigh. Had Catalans gone down then we may have gained a bit of extra revenue, but that's not the same as losing money


It costs the the Club £30,000 to fly the team and academy down to Perpignan plus reduced revenue from away supporters so whichever way you want to look at it we will be down around £40,000.
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:48 am
Egg Banjo
Sandal Cat wrote:
It costs the the Club £30,000 to fly the team and academy down to Perpignan plus reduced revenue from away supporters so whichever way you want to look at it we will be down around £40,000.


But we've been down by that £40k for the past decade so it's not like it's a new and unknown expense.
