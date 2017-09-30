Willzay wrote:
I'd like to see evidence where that French TV deal brings money into the game since they only show Catalans games. The only benefactors I can see are Catalans and Sky, if they were to show other RL matches then maybe you're right as that would mean more 'exposure'.
You may be right.
However, IF Catalan getting relegated meant that Sky were going to lose huge amounts on their TV income, maybe they would want to reduce their spend on a deal for RL.
Whether this would be more or less than the 30k that it costs each club to play there, I' dont know but, these things are rarely straight forward and if we go back to the concept of SL, it included a French club (albeit the failed experiment in Paris).