1 , 2 , 3 24 posts • Page 3 of 3

Dont think Michael Carter would! Egg Banjo

Sandal Cat wrote: Correct. With the difference in away support today's result will cost the Club at least £40,000 but c'est la vie, we had no influence over the result.



Disappointing from a financial point of view but I'd rather spent a weekend in the South of France that Leigh.



It won't cost the club £40k+, the revenue brought in from the other 11 teams will be fairly comparable to this season as Hull KR have replaced Leigh. Had Catalans gone down then we may have gained a bit of extra revenue, but that's not the same as losing money

Egg Banjo wrote: It won't cost the club £40k+, the revenue brought in from the other 11 teams will be fairly comparable to this season as Hull KR have replaced Leigh. Had Catalans gone down then we may have gained a bit of extra revenue, but that's not the same as losing money

What we are talking here is to take a team over to catalan ! You dont just fly 17 players over on easy jet it costs 30,000-40,000 to play over there. Now this is the simple bit ! When we play Leigh away we go by coach say 110 miles tound trip no stop over must cost alot less. Now when we play Leigh at home they probably bring say 500 fans at say £20 per person thats 10,000 now when we play catalans at home if we are lucky they might bring 10 fans thats £200 and you think we are better off without Leigh.



Presumably we would lose a lot more than £30,000 if Catalans weren't in Super League as there would be no French TV deal.

