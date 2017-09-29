Willzay wrote:
This x1000. Sadly the idiots at Red Hall and some on the VT want to be seen as "progressive", despite not realising that away fans make up decent income for at least half of SL and the entire championship, away fans that Catalans, Toronto and Toulouse have or will seldom bring.
Although it would be great if France, Canada and the USA could miraculously start up pro RL and have competitive leagues, it will never ever happen.
Personally, I think the Catalan inclusion in SL has been very good for the sport and IF Toulouse were also in the top flight, it would be improved further.
As for Canada/North America, I agree and the logistics of playing there are a step too far.
Fundamentally, it's down to whether you want RL to be played anywhere other than the M62 corridor and 2 provinces in Australia (plus part of NZ).
If you could wave a magic wand, it would be great if RL was played in every major country across the world and we could have a meaningful international fixture program.
Unfortunately, there is no magic wand and it's either expand or die.
It may even be expand and still die or, reverting to a smaller semi pro game, which may still be where we end up.