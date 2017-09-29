WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will RFL's masters allow it ?

Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:22 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1224
Don Fox Fan 1 wrote:
Is that part of the Sky global organisation


It's Bein Sports that show the games, part of the Bein Media Group who acquired the Al Jezera rights when they decided to dissociate themselves from sport in 2013
Nothing to do with BSB murdoch empire :thumb:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:33 pm
Don Fox Fan 1 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:26 am
Posts: 24
There must be some collusion between the broadcasters as Sky show some Catalans home games too
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:29 pm
KevW60349 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 387
Don Fox Fan 1 wrote:
There must be some collusion between the broadcasters as Sky show some Catalans home games too

Sky have an arrangement to show all Catalans home games.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:48 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6632
wildshot wrote:
And good reason to revert back to domestic leagues. If the powers that be want an international league/competition then why not adopt a competition a bit like the football Champions League, the winners of each domestic league then meet in a competition. This means the people who can afford it take part and takes away the strain from the clubs with more limited resource.


This x1000. Sadly the idiots at Red Hall and some on the VT want to be seen as "progressive", despite not realising that away fans make up decent income for at least half of SL and the entire championship, away fans that Catalans, Toronto and Toulouse have or will seldom bring.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:20 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8586
Willzay wrote:
This x1000. Sadly the idiots at Red Hall and some on the VT want to be seen as "progressive", despite not realising that away fans make up decent income for at least half of SL and the entire championship, away fans that Catalans, Toronto and Toulouse have or will seldom bring.


Although it would be great if France, Canada and the USA could miraculously start up pro RL and have competitive leagues, it will never ever happen.
Personally, I think the Catalan inclusion in SL has been very good for the sport and IF Toulouse were also in the top flight, it would be improved further.
As for Canada/North America, I agree and the logistics of playing there are a step too far.

Fundamentally, it's down to whether you want RL to be played anywhere other than the M62 corridor and 2 provinces in Australia (plus part of NZ).

If you could wave a magic wand, it would be great if RL was played in every major country across the world and we could have a meaningful international fixture program.
Unfortunately, there is no magic wand and it's either expand or die.
It may even be expand and still die or, reverting to a smaller semi pro game, which may still be where we end up.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 9:17 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3367
I do not go to France I disagree with the concept of them being in SL. Sadly the powers that be will reap what they sow if they go down today, basically an International Divisional of mainly semi pro clubs playing below the full time outfits. The people in the RFL should be held to account for this mess. Catalans should be part of a thriving French League, after all they play in the World cup etc, with only 1 pro team its a joke. As for Canada again not for me a complete joke. Time for Red Hall to grow a psir and sort the sport out. Its dwindling on the vine at the moment.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:17 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8586
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
I do not go to France I disagree with the concept of them being in SL. Sadly the powers that be will reap what they sow if they go down today, basically an International Divisional of mainly semi pro clubs playing below the full time outfits. The people in the RFL should be held to account for this mess. Catalans should be part of a thriving French League, after all they play in the World cup etc, with only 1 pro team its a joke. As for Canada again not for me a complete joke. Time for Red Hall to grow a psir and sort the sport out. Its dwindling on the vine at the moment.


RL is in a catch 22
Without a higher profile it will continue to struggle to gain the kind of Sponsorship/ TV deal that it needs to maintain the sport at the current level.
And, in order to improve its profile it could be risking its pro status and ultimately have to revert to being a semi pro sport.

England (or GB) have struggled to compete with the Aussies for 50 years and we dont look like catching up anytime soon.
A stronger French opposition is seen as one way to help the cause and whilst there has been little improvement in recent years, surely, an increase in full time French players will help and they are just not in a position to have full time players without outside help.
As you infer, we could just say, unlucky and let them play amongst themselves or we could assist by allowing some French clubs to compete in The Championship and SL and rather than the "French clubs taking the place of "heartland" clubs", I believe that they enhance the competition AND lift the profile of the sport. A win/win, unless you are a Leigh fan, of course.
