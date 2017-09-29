financialtimes

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm

Posts: 1224



Don Fox Fan 1 wrote: Is that part of the Sky global organisation



It's Bein Sports that show the games, part of the Bein Media Group who acquired the Al Jezera rights when they decided to dissociate themselves from sport in 2013

https://beinmediagroup.com/the-group/

Nothing to do with BSB murdoch empire It's Bein Sports that show the games, part of the Bein Media Group who acquired the Al Jezera rights when they decided to dissociate themselves from sport in 2013Nothing to do with BSB murdoch empire What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?

The financial time crossword

Don Fox Fan 1 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 01, 2017 11:26 am

Posts: 24

There must be some collusion between the broadcasters as Sky show some Catalans home games too KevW60349 Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm

Posts: 387

Don Fox Fan 1 wrote: There must be some collusion between the broadcasters as Sky show some Catalans home games too

Sky have an arrangement to show all Catalans home games. Sky have an arrangement to show all Catalans home games. Willzay

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm

Posts: 6632

wildshot wrote: And good reason to revert back to domestic leagues. If the powers that be want an international league/competition then why not adopt a competition a bit like the football Champions League, the winners of each domestic league then meet in a competition. This means the people who can afford it take part and takes away the strain from the clubs with more limited resource.



This x1000. Sadly the idiots at Red Hall and some on the VT want to be seen as "progressive", despite not realising that away fans make up decent income for at least half of SL and the entire championship, away fans that Catalans, Toronto and Toulouse have or will seldom bring. This x1000. Sadly the idiots at Red Hall and some on the VT want to be seen as "progressive", despite not realising that away fans make up decent income for at least half of SL and the entire championship, away fans that Catalans, Toronto and Toulouse have or will seldom bring. wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 8585

Willzay wrote: This x1000. Sadly the idiots at Red Hall and some on the VT want to be seen as "progressive", despite not realising that away fans make up decent income for at least half of SL and the entire championship, away fans that Catalans, Toronto and Toulouse have or will seldom bring.



Although it would be great if France, Canada and the USA could miraculously start up pro RL and have competitive leagues, it will never ever happen.

Personally, I think the Catalan inclusion in SL has been very good for the sport and IF Toulouse were also in the top flight, it would be improved further.

As for Canada/North America, I agree and the logistics of playing there are a step too far.



Fundamentally, it's down to whether you want RL to be played anywhere other than the M62 corridor and 2 provinces in Australia (plus part of NZ).



If you could wave a magic wand, it would be great if RL was played in every major country across the world and we could have a meaningful international fixture program.

Unfortunately, there is no magic wand and it's either expand or die.

It may even be expand and still die or, reverting to a smaller semi pro game, which may still be where we end up. Although it would be great if France, Canada and the USA could miraculously start up pro RL and have competitive leagues, it will never ever happen.Personally, I think the Catalan inclusion in SL has been very good for the sport and IF Toulouse were also in the top flight, it would be improved further.As for Canada/North America, I agree and the logistics of playing there are a step too far.Fundamentally, it's down to whether you want RL to be played anywhere other than the M62 corridor and 2 provinces in Australia (plus part of NZ).If you could wave a magic wand, it would be great if RL was played in every major country across the world and we could have a meaningful international fixture program.Unfortunately, there is no magic wand and it's either expand or die.It may even be expand and still die or, reverting to a smaller semi pro game, which may still be where we end up. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Big lads mate, lampyboy, poplar cats alive, senoj, Tharg The Mighty, Trinity1315, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 185 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 15 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Wakefield Trinity Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,640,504 1,968 76,259 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v SHEFFIELD TODAY : 15:00 8s LEIGH v CATALANS TV TOMORROW : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























