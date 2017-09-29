caslad75 wrote: If catalans go down then the RFL will have to give some assistance to some of the Championship clubs. 3 'overseas' travels is going to put a massive financial strain on some of them, plus are they all going to be able to have their best sides available to travel? Getting that amount of time off work could be an issue for some

Yep, throw in the lack of away support given Hull KR's promotion and Bradfords relegation to be replaced by Catalans and Toronto along with Toulouse, London and a Cumbrian club in the division and it will be tough on the finances of many.