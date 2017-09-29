|
I wonder if the RFL's masters SKY will allow Catalans to be relegated should they loose to Leigh on Saturday
How many French Sky subscriptions would be lost.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:22 am
|
Don Fox Fan 1 wrote:
How many French Sky subscriptions would be lost.
All of their home games are broadcast by a French sports channel, its not Sky.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:31 am
|
It's been said that next years format is set, regardless of who goes down.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:38 am
|
Well its sport and it happens - teams with decent squads fail all the time for a multitude of reasons. If Catalans go down I'll shed no tears.
It will be a disaster for the RFL master plan though and will leave Championship clubs which are run on a shoestring facing at least one trip to Toulouse, Perpignan and Toronto. I'm sure the clubs will find a way but some part time lads are going to need very understanding employers.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:55 am
|
charlie wrote:
All of their home games are broadcast by a French sports channel, its not Sky.
Is that part of the Sky global organisation
Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:46 pm
|
If catalans go down then the RFL will have to give some assistance to some of the Championship clubs. 3 'overseas' travels is going to put a massive financial strain on some of them, plus are they all going to be able to have their best sides available to travel? Getting that amount of time off work could be an issue for some
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:12 pm
|
caslad75 wrote:
If catalans go down then the RFL will have to give some assistance to some of the Championship clubs. 3 'overseas' travels is going to put a massive financial strain on some of them, plus are they all going to be able to have their best sides available to travel? Getting that amount of time off work could be an issue for some
Yep, throw in the lack of away support given Hull KR's promotion and Bradfords relegation to be replaced by Catalans and Toronto along with Toulouse, London and a Cumbrian club in the division and it will be tough on the finances of many.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:21 pm
|
Sacred Cow wrote:
Yep, throw in the lack of away support given Hull KR's promotion and Bradfords relegation to be replaced by Catalans and Toronto along with Toulouse, London and a Cumbrian club in the division and it will be tough on the finances of many.
And good reason to revert back to domestic leagues. If the powers that be want an international league/competition then why not adopt a competition a bit like the football Champions League, the winners of each domestic league then meet in a competition. This means the people who can afford it take part and takes away the strain from the clubs with more limited resource.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 4:01 pm
|
I've heard that if they do go down then they will play in the French league, save me some money if they do,not going to watch Dewsbury away
Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:11 pm
|
Big lads mate wrote:
I've heard that if they do go down then they will play in the French league, save me some money if they do,not going to watch Dewsbury away
It really would be a pity if Catalans go down, I've always enjoyed our trips to France, but as they say, ce la vie, sheet happens.
