Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:09 am
I wonder if the RFL's masters SKY will allow Catalans to be relegated should they loose to Leigh on Saturday
How many French Sky subscriptions would be lost.
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:22 am
Don Fox Fan 1 wrote:
How many French Sky subscriptions would be lost.


All of their home games are broadcast by a French sports channel, its not Sky.
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:31 am
It's been said that next years format is set, regardless of who goes down.
Re: Will RFL's masters allow it ?
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:38 am
Well its sport and it happens - teams with decent squads fail all the time for a multitude of reasons. If Catalans go down I'll shed no tears.

It will be a disaster for the RFL master plan though and will leave Championship clubs which are run on a shoestring facing at least one trip to Toulouse, Perpignan and Toronto. I'm sure the clubs will find a way but some part time lads are going to need very understanding employers.
