Well its sport and it happens - teams with decent squads fail all the time for a multitude of reasons. If Catalans go down I'll shed no tears.
It will be a disaster for the RFL master plan though and will leave Championship clubs which are run on a shoestring facing at least one trip to Toulouse, Perpignan and Toronto. I'm sure the clubs will find a way but some part time lads are going to need very understanding employers.
