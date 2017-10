Norman Bates

Potentially next season, depending on how it is fixed by Wood, could see some big changes. The thing about the 8's is that potentially there could be 4 teams that drop out of SL, and to be honest that's a bit bloody stupid having such a big change around. I'm sure plenty would disagree but that's just my opinion. HXSparky

When I started following Fax, it was 4-up, 4-down. Everyone was pretty much part-time then, but we seemed to muddle along Ok! The problem we have now is the gulf in funding between the 2 leagues (and below). The current SL clubs would never agree to it, but a flatter funding structure down the leagues would make the whole game more competitive and make promotion and relegation just as important as the "ultimate" prize. Fax4Life

Blue tack wrote: Still struggle to understand why the amount of away fans affects the business. If I own a company, the last thing I do is base my earnings on the possibility that someone from a rival company will turn up. If you have to rely on them turning up then your business plan is fundamentally flawed and, as such, will always be at the bottom end of the spectrum. Think, and do, better.



The club do look at potential gates for games and try average it out to try budget ahead but having a good away following adds the cream. Come on some clubs such as Swinton do rely on away fans it is understandable but dangerous.

For me it is the lack of atmosphere that no away fans makes its rubbish.

Fax4Life wrote: For me it is the lack of atmosphere that no away fans makes its rubbish.



Same here. I struggle to even get mildly excited for about 70-80% of the games in this league. Same here. I struggle to even get mildly excited for about 70-80% of the games in this league.

HXSparky wrote: When I started following Fax, it was 4-up, 4-down. Everyone was pretty much part-time then, but we seemed to muddle along Ok! The problem we have now is the gulf in funding between the 2 leagues (and below). The current SL clubs would never agree to it, but a flatter funding structure down the leagues would make the whole game more competitive and make promotion and relegation just as important as the "ultimate" prize.



Unfortunately, about half the $uperleague clubs see no value in funding an undercompetition. They reckon they'd be a lot better off splitting the cash 12 (maybe 14 or 16) ways. Don't underestimate Nigel as the glue holding together a 40 club competition.

