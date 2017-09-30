(Website)

The yo-yo returns. Welcome back Leigh.

Why thank you Griff, nice to return to Sunday games.

For me, it is a shame Leigh. Could not stay up, put one in Red Hall's face, but they will at least bring a crowd along to follow them. As has been mentioned some long hauls waiting next season .

Where is Stobart haulage when you need the most?



On another note it will be interesting to see how R H support the team up the road now they have gone down, they surely cannot sustain a full time playing squad. My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.





Part quote from The Beggars Littany by John Taylor circa 16C



From Hell,Hull and Halifax may the Good Lord deliver us. Hudd-Shay

the fax in asia wrote: For me, it is a shame Leigh. Could not stay up, put one in Red Hall's face, but they will at least bring a crowd along to follow them. As has been mentioned some long hauls waiting next season .

Where is Stobart haulage when you need the most?



On another note it will be interesting to see how R H support the team up the road now they have gone down, they surely cannot sustain a full time playing squad.

X2. X2. Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.

Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.

And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,

Allus do it for Thissen. rickster Strong-running second rower



I see that Toronto have announced the signing of Westerman from Warrington for a transfer fee of £130k. Going to be very difficult to get top 4 next year with Leigh , Toronto , London , Fev , and Toulouse in this division. Blue tack Stevo's Armpit

fax-boys wrote: Toulouse,London,Toronto possibly Catalan fetching very few fans.Bulls and K.R in other divisions can see a few clubs struggling financially.Add on all the travelling,hope the R.F.L have plans.





Still struggle to understand why the amount of away fans affects the business. If I own a company, the last thing I do is base my earnings on the possibility that someone from a rival company will turn up. If you have to rely on them turning up then your business plan is fundamentally flawed and, as such, will always be at the bottom end of the spectrum. Think, and do, better. Still struggle to understand why the amount of away fans affects the business. If I own a company, the last thing I do is base my earnings on the possibility that someone from a rival company will turn up. If you have to rely on them turning up then your business plan is fundamentally flawed and, as such, will always be at the bottom end of the spectrum. Think, and do, better. Cassandra

I've said for years I would rather have a sell out crowd of season ticket holders than have to rely on 3- 4 thousand away fans any day.









I've said for years I would rather have a sell out crowd of season ticket holders than have to rely on 3- 4 thousand away fans any day. I've said for years I would rather have a sell out crowd of season ticket holders than have to rely on 3- 4 thousand away fans any day. Hope without planning is about as futile as waiting for a harvest without planting

rickster wrote: I see that Toronto have announced the signing of Westerman from Warrington for a transfer fee of £130k. Going to be very difficult to get top 4 next year with Leigh , Toronto , London , Fev , and Toulouse in this division.



At least for next season the Championship should be the most competitive for years, have more good quality games and maybe attract some interest because of that.

However With the rumoured changes and closed shop franchise murmurings, if true there are going to be a number of clubs, likely some of them mentioned, that will miss out on a SL spot because for every club added it means reduced money per club from central funding and the current SL clubs want more not less.

How many of the Championship clubs and their current investors will stick around when the door is closed on them, that will be interesting to see.

At least for next season the Championship should be the most competitive for years, have more good quality games and maybe attract some interest because of that.

However With the rumoured changes and closed shop franchise murmurings, if true there are going to be a number of clubs, likely some of them mentioned, that will miss out on a SL spot because for every club added it means reduced money per club from central funding and the current SL clubs want more not less.

How many of the Championship clubs and their current investors will stick around when the door is closed on them, that will be interesting to see.

Fax in the meantime will be as competitive as possible, do our best with what we can control and cut our cloth according to what we can afford.



