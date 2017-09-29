WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Championship / Championship 1

2018 Championship / Championship 1
Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:03 am
Shouldn't really have to ask this but who got promoted relegated between the above?
Re: 2018 Championship / Championship 1
Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:06 am
Toronto plus one of Barrow/Whitehaven promoted

B*lls & Oldham down
'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

