There have been lots of informative and interesting posts on here about promotion and relegation. There is no doubt that Cas have been the team of the season and deserve to be in the GF. They have also had less long term injuries than any other club as confirmed in the SL show this week.
Most other teams have suffered with an extensive list of serious injuries during the season and this has led to a large number of mediocre games in my view. The RFL and the club owners really need to address this issue as much as the promotion/relegation situation.
When PR was coach at Leigh he spoke about this issue and said that we have 12 interchanges, in yet another copy of the Aussie game. It was introduced there because players on occasions were playing in 40 degree heat. PR said there was no doubt that allowing huge players coming on in short bursts (a la Fui) contributed to players getting badly hurt. We actually hear of players being called "wrecking balls". PR's suggestion was to halve the number to 6 which would bring about a balance between exciting games and players being trained to play longer minutes rather than short damaging bursts. He signed Sam Hopkins as he anticipated this change would happen and he could play long minutes if needed.
I am sure I am not alone in wanting to see the best players on the field for most of the season (there will always be some injuries) resulting in more quality games and a league table reflecting the best performing teams and not the teams that have had the least injuries.
