easyWire wrote:
The way we will remember Smith I think will depend on how his successors do in the near future. If a coach wins Super League for Warrington in the next 5 years that will almost certainly trump the cup wins for most fans (whether that's right or wrong is a debate for another time) but if we don't win it soon then I think Smith will be remembered as the coach who brought us a brief period of success with a team playing great rugby, and that will stick in their mind for a long time until we eventually (if ever?!) win the elusive big one.
Exactly - his legacy will be viewed in the context of what happens next. TS was the first coach in decades to bring a championship (two in fact) to Leeds but that was only the start of a long period of success. Had Leeds been on a trophy drought since 2007 he would no doubt be revered as a legend in Leeds.
I remember times as a Wire fan when I used to look back quite nostalgically to the Brian Johnson era as a period of comparative success, when in reality there was only 93/94 and the early part of 89/90 when we were real contenders under him. But that was a million times better than what we had under DVDV and Anderson/Plange.
Some of the older fans regard the mid 80s as a glory era when we had Boyd, Andy and Mike Gregory, Johnson, Blake, Tamati, Roberts and co, but if we hold the same standards as we are now holding Smith to that was also a bit of a failure - how come that team was not able to win major trophies?
I am a bit fearful for the future because in lots of sports you see a turning point where a club that was formerly one of the top clubs in the game makes a couple of bad decisions (often coaching appointments) and before you know it they are nowhere near the level they were. I fear that if we get TS replacement wrong, we will see some of our better players move on and in a few years time we will be scrapping at the lower end of SL and looking over our shoulders at the drop, and the TS era will feel like a golden age. Mind you by then if Brexit has happened we will all be getting nostalgic for the Cameron and Clegg era...