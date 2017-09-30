Post a reply



TF and the wire wrote: I'ld like to thank Tony for guiding my club through its most successful period that I have witnessed in nearly 50 years. In that 8 years have been some my most memorable games. The 2009 semi and Wembley wins, knocking Saints out of the play-offs at their place (riley, waterhouse etc), Manc magic beating Saints and All of the 2011 season



All jobs have a shelf life, and in years to come I'll have forgotten about the 2017 season and I'll remember Tony as one of the Wire's greatest coaches.



All the best in whatever you choose to do next mate.

I couldn't put any praise better that you did.



For me Smith had everything in place to have won the big prize at some point in his 9 year spell but being candid, he failed.



Sure there were some tremendous occasions in his tenure that had been a long time coming, but not the tag of Champions. That honour always went somewhere else.



Sadly history can be harsh, and I think will remember Smith for what he didn't achieve, rather than what he did.

Superblue wrote: For me Smith had everything in place to have won the big prize at some point in his 9 year spell but being candid, he failed.



Sure there were some tremendous occasions in his tenure that had been a long time coming, but not the tag of Champions. That honour always went somewhere else.



Sadly history can be harsh, and I think will remember Smith for what he didn’t achieve, rather than what he did.



The way we will remember Smith I think will depend on how his successors do in the near future. If a coach wins Super League for Warrington in the next 5 years that will almost certainly trump the cup wins for most fans (whether that's right or wrong is a debate for another time) but if we don't win it soon then I think Smith will be remembered as the coach who brought us a brief period of success with a team playing great rugby, and that will stick in their mind for a long time until we eventually (if ever?!) win the elusive big one.



The way we will remember Smith I think will depend on how his successors do in the near future. If a coach wins Super League for Warrington in the next 5 years that will almost certainly trump the cup wins for most fans (whether that's right or wrong is a debate for another time) but if we don't win it soon then I think Smith will be remembered as the coach who brought us a brief period of success with a team playing great rugby, and that will stick in their mind for a long time until we eventually (if ever?!) win the elusive big one.

Either way Smith has been a great coach and a legend for us but (in my humble opinion) was kept on too long on sentimental grounds because he achieved success after such a long drought.

easyWire wrote: The way we will remember Smith I think will depend on how his successors do in the near future. If a coach wins Super League for Warrington in the next 5 years that will almost certainly trump the cup wins for most fans (whether that's right or wrong is a debate for another time) but if we don't win it soon then I think Smith will be remembered as the coach who brought us a brief period of success with a team playing great rugby, and that will stick in their mind for a long time until we eventually (if ever?!) win the elusive big one.





Exactly - his legacy will be viewed in the context of what happens next. TS was the first coach in decades to bring a championship (two in fact) to Leeds but that was only the start of a long period of success. Had Leeds been on a trophy drought since 2007 he would no doubt be revered as a legend in Leeds.



I remember times as a Wire fan when I used to look back quite nostalgically to the Brian Johnson era as a period of comparative success, when in reality there was only 93/94 and the early part of 89/90 when we were real contenders under him. But that was a million times better than what we had under DVDV and Anderson/Plange.



Some of the older fans regard the mid 80s as a glory era when we had Boyd, Andy and Mike Gregory, Johnson, Blake, Tamati, Roberts and co, but if we hold the same standards as we are now holding Smith to that was also a bit of a failure - how come that team was not able to win major trophies?



Exactly - his legacy will be viewed in the context of what happens next. TS was the first coach in decades to bring a championship (two in fact) to Leeds but that was only the start of a long period of success. Had Leeds been on a trophy drought since 2007 he would no doubt be revered as a legend in Leeds.

I remember times as a Wire fan when I used to look back quite nostalgically to the Brian Johnson era as a period of comparative success, when in reality there was only 93/94 and the early part of 89/90 when we were real contenders under him. But that was a million times better than what we had under DVDV and Anderson/Plange.

Some of the older fans regard the mid 80s as a glory era when we had Boyd, Andy and Mike Gregory, Johnson, Blake, Tamati, Roberts and co, but if we hold the same standards as we are now holding Smith to that was also a bit of a failure - how come that team was not able to win major trophies?

I am a bit fearful for the future because in lots of sports you see a turning point where a club that was formerly one of the top clubs in the game makes a couple of bad decisions (often coaching appointments) and before you know it they are nowhere near the level they were. I fear that if we get TS replacement wrong, we will see some of our better players move on and in a few years time we will be scrapping at the lower end of SL and looking over our shoulders at the drop, and the TS era will feel like a golden age. Mind you by then if Brexit has happened we will all be getting nostalgic for the Cameron and Clegg era...

Wires71 wrote: he overriding memory was that Tony cannot build a team but he can hone a good squad into winners, and barring a little misfortune we could have won a GF. That team in 2011 was the best Warrington team in living memory



But also the team in 2016 won the League Leaders' Shield and came close to winning two other trophies - and that was a team that he built.

