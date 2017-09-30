TF and the wire wrote:

I'ld like to thank Tony for guiding my club through its most successful period that I have witnessed in nearly 50 years. In that 8 years have been some my most memorable games. The 2009 semi and Wembley wins, knocking Saints out of the play-offs at their place (riley, waterhouse etc), Manc magic beating Saints and All of the 2011 season



All jobs have a shelf life, and in years to come I'll have forgotten about the 2017 season and I'll remember Tony as one of the Wire's greatest coaches.



All the best in whatever you choose to do next mate.