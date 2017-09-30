WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tony Smith Letter to the fans

Re: Tony Smith Letter to the fans
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:30 pm
rubber duckie
TF and the wire wrote:
I'ld like to thank Tony for guiding my club through its most successful period that I have witnessed in nearly 50 years. In that 8 years have been some my most memorable games. The 2009 semi and Wembley wins, knocking Saints out of the play-offs at their place (riley, waterhouse etc), Manc magic beating Saints and All of the 2011 season

All jobs have a shelf life, and in years to come I'll have forgotten about the 2017 season and I'll remember Tony as one of the Wire's greatest coaches.

All the best in whatever you choose to do next mate.

+1
I couldn't put any praise better that you did.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Tony Smith Letter to the fans
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:55 pm
Superblue
For me Smith had everything in place to have won the big prize at some point in his 9 year spell but being candid, he failed.

Sure there were some tremendous occasions in his tenure that had been a long time coming, but not the tag of Champions. That honour always went somewhere else.

Sadly history can be harsh, and I think will remember Smith for what he didn’t achieve, rather than what he did.
