Board index ‹ Super 8s - Qualifiers ‹ Warrington Wolves ‹ Tony Smith Letter to the fans

AS a coach, you always aim to leave a club in better shape than you find it and I undoubtedly think this is the case as I depart Warrington Wolves.



I would add that work was started before I got here and I’ve helped it to continue.



Our set-up and reputation on and off the field has improved massively and the place is set up for success.



I hope whoever comes in after me continues in that same vein. I hope they take this place to newer and greater heights, that’s all part of being a coach.





There are a number of players leaving the club and I understand supporters will be concerned about how they will be replaced, but it’s logical to do that with someone else coming in.



It hasn’t purposely been done that way, but that is how hard the market is at the moment and it’s important to bring in the right players, not just any players.



It is difficult to find high-quality players that are readily available. Every club will tell you how difficult it is to recruit at this stage but I know Simon Moran (owner) and Karl Fitzpatrick (chief executive) will be very active in the next little while.



There’s bound to be a lot of movement in the UK and in Australia and it’s a great opportunity for whoever comes in.



As I leave, I do so with fond memories of the times we’ve had together. Whether that be trips to Wembley, Old Trafford or trophies won.



It’s nice to be known for the trophies and good times we’ve had here, but when someone comes up to me and says I’ll be known for handling victory and defeat with dignity, it means a whole lot more to me.



Somebody else will come along, these records will be broken but it’s nice to have left something behind that people may talk about in years to come.



I don’t go looking for crowd attention, but I must say I’ve been treated with great love and respect.





The way you guys have travelled over the years, you’ve made away games feel like home games to us.



I’ve been made to feel welcome and appreciated, and I’m very grateful for that.



I know there will be fans out there who will view me in a different way, especially now.



There’s not much I can say to them, except the club needs its fans to convert into supporters.



Overcoming personal disappointments to get behind a team you love, and support them during the hard times, is a difficult thing to do.



When you can do that, you become a true supporter and that’s when you can be most beneficial.



To everyone associated with this great club, a heartfelt thank you and I wish you all the very best.



I hope this club continues to become great

Noble thing to do, and a reflection of the man.



Noble thing to do, and a reflection of the man.

Now let's draw a line under this era and sort out the next one. Is there really an announcement due anytime soon? It's like Chinese water torture.

A couple of things strike me about that letter.



He's covered more themes there than I would have thought he would in that kind of letter. He is revealing there that he knows what the fans think: they are concerned about the contract situation, recent recruitment and he knows his standing with the supporters has taken a nose dive over the past 12 months. I expect he either reads this forum or some form of social media and I expect it does bother him to some degree that he has not left with the standing he once had.



The comment about it being difficult to find high-quality players that are readily available hints that he has had frustrations with this side of the game in recent years and it can't have been as much fun as it was when he was picking up the likes of Hodgson and Solomona to boost an already top squad but Castleford and Hull have faced that same difficult environment in recent years and have strengthened their teams a lot.



I also think that comment about fans needing to convert in to supporters is falling in to the trap that many football managers do when they start saying stuff like "our supporters are great but...". Supporters react to what they see, if the team plays well they hail them as heroes, if they are crap the same supporters will slag them off...yes it might be fickle, but are coaches any different? I expect TS reserved the right to have a go at players in the dressing room if they had put in a flat performance. I wonder how he would have reacted if they said to him he should be a proper supporter of them and get behind them in bad times as well as good...



But also its revealing what he said about the most important thing being that he handled victory or defeat with dignity. TS was never a natural communicator with the media like Cullen or Shaun McRae, he could come across as awkward and aloof sometimes but he was always courteous, he had the manner of a gentleman and he carried himself with class.



In the end TS wasn't perfect but he has been one of the best coaches of the modern era and he will be associated with us more than any other club. I expect he will be remembered very fondly by our fans in time as people will forget his last season and hark back to the glory days.



Probably there will be some day in 2032, when at half time they bring out the 2012 Challenge Cup team for their 20th anniversary, and TS will get a massive ovation and those of us who are still on this forum will be banging on about the 'good old days' when Wire actually had an identity.

ratticusfinch

I wish you'd stick to this non-sarcy stuff. Very good. Im 50/50 with smith. I just feel he couldve done a tad better but still a B grade isnt bad and he is a decent bloke. I think he got comfortable and complacent but i dont blame him for that, its for his bosses to stop that happening. That becomes obvious in his recent interviews when he admits it was time to go but had he not been pushed he'd have carried on regardless.



As for price i was initially underwhelmed but after a bit of digging, i dont follow thr nrl closely, i think he might have a bit more to him than some think.

The "quality available" thing grinds me a bit. Cas, Leeds, Saints and Hull this weekend may not have been as classy as the top teams 10 years ago but they were clearly a cut above US despite the amount of money (and that is a HUGE amount of money relatively) that we've spent on trying to achieve the same goal.



So, I'm thankful for the 3 cups but equally as thankful that it's time for a new approach. I didn't want Smith's time to end with us remembering him as the coach who got us related for the first time in history.



However, all this waiting and uncertainty over a new coach and players is excruciating....

ratticusfinch wrote: I wish you'd stick to this non-sarcy stuff. Very good. Im 50/50 with smith. I just feel he couldve done a tad better but still a B grade isnt bad and he is a decent bloke.



TS is an A grade, not a B. 2017 was a bad season, but look at his record especially in the context of Warrington history. 7 major finals, 3 major trophies and 2 league leaders' shields. The main criticism of him is he didn't convert more of those finals - which is not a criticism that we have had to worry about with any of our other coaches for a while! He was also criticised for last season as well but we won the league leaders' shield and reached two major finals, again for many coaches this would have been a good season. Our expectations changed.



The other argument that gets used against him is that he had all the best players in the earlier period so we should have won more. Why were Leeds winning all those trophies at the time then? Was it because Brian McDermott was the best coach or was it because with Sinfield, Peacock and co they had the best players and best leaders who were always going to be in pole position for winning things.

